RCCG Youth Province Launches Free Transportation Initiative

The Youth Movement of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), led by Youth Province 1 (YP1), has launched a free bus service to assist commuters in key areas of Lagos and Ogun State.

According to RCCG YPI, the initiative is aimed at easing the financial burden on citizens and also in response to Nigeria’s soaring inflation rate, now at an alarming 38 per cent.

“Understanding the economic stress this has placed on the working class, RCCG YP1 has launched a free bus service to assist commuters in key areas of Lagos and Ogun State. Starting from Monday, September 23, 2024, RCCG YP1 is offering 10 free buses to support the working class during their daily commute. The initiative aims to alleviate transportation costs while extending spiritual care and guidance. Eight buses will depart from Car Park C, located close to Redemption City, Mowe, Ibafo, and Berger, heading towards CMS and other major business districts. Two buses will depart from Festac, Apple Junction, in front of RCCG Joseph’s Palace, near

Mega Chicken, for commuters heading to Victoria Island, Lekki, and its surrounding areas. The buses will be available as early as 5:30 a.m for the Mowe-Berger routes and 6:00 a.m for the Festac routes, ensuring early morning convenience for Lagos’s hard-working citizens,” it explained in a statement.

“These same buses will return commuters to the mainland from 6:00 p.m each evening, covering the same and other drop-off locations.

“This initiative will run for five days, and the aim is twofold: to help citizens save money in these challenging economic times and to offer spiritual support,” it added.

The statement quoted Pastor Oluwagbemileke Adeboye of Youth Province I as saying: “We are truly after saving

Souls. While we help you save money, we also encourage you to ensure the spiritual well-being of your family by connecting with a local RCCG branch near you.”