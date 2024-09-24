PRP Criticises Bauchi for Allegedly Wasting N67.39bn on Security Votes

…Calls for accountability

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Bauchi State has expressed worry overthe state government’s alleged wastage of N67.39 billion on security votes in the last four years.

This was contained in a statement issued by its state Secretary, Hon. AbdulazeezHaruna, and made available to journalists in Bauchiyesterday.

The PRP also expressed disappointment that the government reportedly spent such a huge amount on security votes while the combined capital expenditure for education and healthcare in the same period was a paltry N47.79 billion.

According to the statement, “This shocking revelation published by WikkitimesNewspaper, highlights the gross mismanagement and maladministration of the current administration.

“We are even more appalled that this is happening in a state that is not plagued by serious security challenges like Boko Haram-ravaged Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa States or the bandit-infested Northwestern states of Zamfara, Sokoto, and Katsina.

“Bauchi State is not facing any extraordinary security threats that would justify such an enormous expenditure on security votes. This is nothing short of a monumental scandal that is unprecedented in the history of Bauchi State.

“It is unconscionable that while our state is struggling with multi-dimensional underdevelopment, poverty, and inadequate educational and healthcare infrastructures, a significant chunk of our budget is being squandered on questionable security votes with no tangible results, leaving the people of Bauchi State to suffer in poverty and neglect.”