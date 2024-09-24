Ooni of Ife Raises Hope in ‘Shadows to Stardom’ Foreword

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has preached hope to Nigerians, especially the youths, encouraging them to accept challenges as path to greatness.

in his foreword to a new book, ‘Shadows to Stardom’ the Ooni reminded about life’s vicissitudes, stressing a need to stand tall to win.

He described the reflective memoir authored by popular media entrepreneur, Dr Joseph Effiong as a light and direction that can be modelled to remain on success lane.

Delving further into the book, the monarch said, ” It tells the story of a journey from a dark moments of failure, disappointment, and heartbreak to the light of success, hope and joy. The book inspires and empowers anyone who has ever faced adversity, discouragement, or doubts”.

He commended the author’s bold step and benevolence in documenting his path to stardom , assuring that the efforts will yield significant impacts on readers.

“Through real-life experiences and powerful intuitions, ‘’Shadows to Stardom’’ reflects that no matter how deep the shadows are, there is always hope to reach for the stars. The author’s personal journey and the lessons shared will resonate with readers, motivating them to push past limitations and embrace true potential. This a reminder that everyone has the strength, resilience spirit, and courage to overcome life’s trials”, he added.

The Ooni further commented on the book’s timely release, encouraging persons of all ages to tap into its wisdom to make valuable contribution to their lives, society and the country at large.

”Readers can confidently rely on the author’s expertise, given that his guidance stem from both academic study and personal experience”, he asserted.

The book is scheduled for public launch this October.