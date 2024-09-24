NPFL Accuses Infinix Phone of Ambush Exploitation of Assets





Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has warned that companies and businesses should stay away from its match venues if they are not affiliated to the league through properly approved contracts.

Chairman of the NPFL, Hon. Gbenga Elegbeleye, gave the marching order following reports of ambush activities of a mobile device product manufacturer, Infinix.

“Last week we had cause to circulate a memo to all clubs to regularise their marketing activities by adhering to the process spelt out in our Framework and Rules

“The reason for the general caution was that pictures and videos of Man-of-the-Match presentation were circulated showing Infinix, a brand not affiliated to the NPFL. The same company was also in Jos to illegally present an award at the end of Match-day 3 between Plateau United and Niger Tornadoes.

“We may have no option than take legal steps to protect our league assets from such underhanded marketing”, the NPFL Chairman warned.

He described the Man-of-the-Match award as one of the match-day assets of the league reserved for only brands that enjoy a relationship with the league.

“Sporadic presentations of cheap mobile devices devalues the league and will not be allowed to continue. Furthermore, any club that abates this illegal use of the NPFL will face stiff sanctions,” Elegbeleye stressed further.

He said the league board is not restraining clubs from seeking income streams through sponsorship, noting that “laid down processes must be complied with so the assets of the league are not sold cheap”.