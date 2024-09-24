Edo Guber: Shaibu Lauds INEC Over Free, Fair Poll

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Hon. Philip Shaibu, has lauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for conducting a free, fair and transparent poll in the state governorship election.

Shaibu, who spoke on Monday during an interview on Arise TV, praised the Prof. Mahmood Yakubu-led INEC for adhering to the electoral acts and ensuring that every vote counts.

“This election is one of the most peaceful and transparent in recent times. The Nigeria Police Force was present at every location, and they were professional. The BVAS machines all worked without glitches. In the 37 units in my ward, only one malfunctioned, but it was fixed and worked throughout. This election was credible, free, transparent and fair,” he said.

The off-cycle election held on Saturday has received widespread commendation, with many observers praising Yakubu and his team for their management of the poll.

Observers noted improvements in the electoral process, including better voter engagement, transparency and the efficient use of technology.

These positive changes reflect ongoing efforts by Yakubu to enhance the integrity of elections in Nigeria, fostering greater public trust in the electoral system.

In the lead-up to the poll, the INEC Chairman assured Nigerians that the commission would protect the choice of the Edo electorate in the September 21 governorship election.

While assuring the public of free, fair and credible election, Yakubu reiterated that the responsibility of choosing the next governor of the state rests entirely with the voters.

Yakubu stated: “INEC is not a political party and, therefore, doesn’t have a candidate in this election. The responsibility of choosing the next Edo State governor is entirely in the hands of Edo voters. Our assurance to all registered voters is to come out to vote for the party and candidate of their choice.

“INEC will protect the integrity of the process and uphold the choice made by the electorate.”

INEC on Sunday declared Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the closely contested governorship election.

Okpebholo, 54, secured 291,667 votes, defeating Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who received 247,274 votes, and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP), who came in a distant third with 22,763 votes.

Fourteen other candidates contested the poll to find a successor for Governor Godwin Obaseki, who will be rounding off his second term in office.