Economic Hardship: Saraki Foundation to Support Widows in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Worried by the economic hardship in the country, the Abubakar Bukola Saraki Foundation is set to support hundreds of widows across Kwara Central and Kwara South senatorial districts of Kwara State.

In doing this, the foundation has organised a business seminar for the affected widows in Ilorin, the state capital, in order to equip them on business acumen.

The foundation’s Regional Director in the North-central zone, Mr. Musa Aliyu, disclosed this in Ilorin Tuesday during an empowerment project seminar organised for the affected beneficiaries.

He said: “The project is to provide widows with skills and resources necessary for sustainable economic independence and to make them self sufficient.”

Apart from this, he added that: “The project is also to support widows to attain their right to protection, inclusion and participation in the society where they will have the ability to cater for their needs and sustain their livelihood.

“Research has consistently shown that widowhood is not only an emotional loss but also a severe economic and social burden for many women and the ABS Foundation has been working round the clock to ensure the widows’ fulfilment and thereby making life worth living for them in the society.”

The director opined further that the selection of the beneficiaries are not based on any political affiliations but purely on their widowhood and such should be supported to add more values to the society.

According to Aliyu, “The first batch of these beneficiaries are from Kwara Central and Kwara South senatorial districts, while the Kwara north senatorial district would be attended to in the next few days.

“At the foundation, we believe that helping widows in our little way will make a remarkable difference in their lives.

“Through this project, our aim is to support 70,000 widows across Nigeria in the next few years and this pilot will cover over 200 widows from Kwara Central and Kwara South in the following ways, like enterprise management training, empowerment components and networking and knowledge sharing.

“Our cardinal principle is to help individuals and communities succeed and we remain open partnerships and collaboration that will further the course.”

Aliyu therefore appealed to the beneficiaries to remain focused, adding that: “Whatever support they will be given should be tailored towards their business development and not to be used for buying jewelries and social events.”