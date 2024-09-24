Air Peace Denies Allegation of Shattered Windshield on Landing at Abuja Airport

Nigeria’s major carrier, Air Peace, has reacted to the report that the wind screen of its aircraft from Akure, the Ondo state capital to Abuja, shattered upon landing on Monday.

In a statement signed by the management, the airline stated: “Our attention has been drawn to a report about a windshield shattering on Air Peace Flight from Akure to Abuja, which supposely ’caused panic on the flying passenger.’

“We would like to state clearly that there was no such ‘Panic event’ on the said flight. On the contrary, it was a smooth flight that landed safely without any abnormal event.

“The windshield had a crack on the outer layer of the front window of the First Officer’s side, which was discovered by the cockpit crew. On no account was the safety of the flight or safety of the passenger jeopardized in the process. This particular flight operated Normal from Akure to Abuja and landed safely in Abuja without any unsafe events or safety concerns. On landing Abuja airport, the Pilots did their normal workaround and reported the cracked outer layer of one of the windshield to the engineers who immediately commenced the replacement of the cracked windshield.

“It is, however, wrong and unacceptable for people to peddle falsehood just to tarnish the image of the airline when, in actual fact, there was never any development that caused panic on the passengers of this flight. This is false, and such negative report should be discouraged and stopped immediately.

“Air Peace will never jeopardize the safety of its esteemed passengers and will continue to prioritize the highest standard of safety in its operations”.

Aircraft Windshields have multiple layers that are called fail-safe design. If the outer pane should fail, the middle pane is stressed to take the load.”