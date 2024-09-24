AFCON 2025 Qualifier: Libya’s Knights drag Super Eagles to Benina 

Bottom team Libya has opted to host Group D leaders Nigeria at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium, in their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying Match-day 4 encounter. The facility is located in the city of Benina, some 19 kilometres outside the country’s second city, Benghazi.

Known previously as Hugo Chávez Stadium, the stadium is a 10,000-capacity facility with an artificial turf.

According to Communications Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Ademola Olajire, both countries will do a Matchday 3 battle at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Friday, 11th October, before the clash in the Libyan city at the edge of the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday, 15th October.

While the match in Uyo will kick off at 5pm, the battle in Benina will commence at 8pm Nigeria time.

Libya remain bottom of Group D after two rounds of matches, following a 1-1 at home to Rwanda (a game that was played at the Tripoli International Stadium) and a 1-2 loss to the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in Abidjan.

Nigeria top the pool with four points, after a 3-0 spanking of Benin Republic in Uyo on Matchday 1 and a scoreless draw with Rwanda’s Amavubi in Kigali on Matchday 2.