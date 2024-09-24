AbdulRazaq Tasks Elected Chairmen, Councillors to Live Up to the Expectations of Kwarans

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

All the elected chairmen and councillors in the just concluded local government councils poll in Kwara State have been urged to live up to the expectations of the electorate.

The state Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, gave the advice in Ilorin yesterday during the swearing-in of the elected representatives at the grass-roots held at Government House, Ilorin.

The governor, who urged them to ‘be prudent with power and work with the people’ in the interest of all, appealed to them to “set realistic goals for yourself. Be conscious of your legacies. Be fair to everyone and to yourself.”

He also tasked them to attend to the needs of the people, and be open to positive engagements across board.

AbdulRazaq added: “Our country is in a transitive phase as our economy undergoes reforms. This has brought some inconveniences for the people.

“Please be sensitive to the realities of the time. Don’t indulge yourselves while the people struggle to meet basic needs.

“As local government areas and first layer of government, be creative, explore areas of cooperation, and complement yourselves for bigger accomplishments.

“Most importantly, please prove to the people that you truly deserve to occupy this esteemed office. I wish you all the best.”

The governor, however, congratulated the new council chiefs, their families, party leaders, community stakeholders, and everyone who played different roles in their emergence.

Also speaking at the event, the state APC Chairman, Mr. Sunday Fagbemi, commended the people of the state for their support and the governor for his statesmanship and commitment to public good.

He said: “This is a great moment. We have just cemented the foundation laid for the good of Kwara State.

“We are thankful to Kwarans for their support. The agenda is to develop the state and take it to the next level.”

Responding onbehalf of the elected chairmen, the Chairman of Ilorin South LGA, Mr. MajeedBolakalePodo, said that they would work hard for the good of the people.