15 SMEs Receive N13m GET’s Funding 

Oluchi Chibuzor

With the need to support local entrepreneurs across the country, Grooming Endowment Trust (GET), has empowered 15 small and medium-sized enterprises with a total of 13 million naira grants to upscale their businesses.

However, aside from funding, the businesses participated in two weeks of business workshops and advisory sessions facilitated by the Centre for Research in Enterprise and Action in Management (CREM) across all sectors on business growth and sustainability.

Speaking at the GET Compass award ceremony, held in Lagos recently, a member of the Board of Trustees, GET, Mr. Nnaemeka Nwachukwu, stated that, “besides the provision of grants, the Trust also provides an enabling ecosystem where businesses can collaborate and be nurtured to thrive and upscale.”

Also at the event, the Operations Manager of the GET Compass, Michael Adoghe said that the GET Compass programme is one of several initiatives embarked on by the Trust to fulfill their vision.

According to Adoghe, “Trust offers opportunities for Startups and Teachers through the GET Accelerated program, Teacher’s Appreciation program respectively and we have funded 26 SMEs since the initiative started.

“With the top five who received two million naira each, the other 10 SMEs will receive N300,000. This grant will help them to support their businesses along their value chains. This year marked the 3rd edition of the GET Compass program and GET looks forward to supporting and empowering more SMEs in the future. The winning businesses span numerous sectors from education to clean living.”