Tinubu Orders Security, Law Enforcement Agencies to Crackdown on Cybercriminals, Transnational Car Thieves

*Lauds EFCC for returning $180,300, 53-worth vehicles to Canada

*Affirms govt’s commitment to tackling money laundering, cybercrime, other financial crimes

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has assured that Nigeria will continue to work with its international partners to ensure that cyber criminals and organised crime groups involved in transnational car thefts are deprived of the benefits of their illegal activities.

To this end, he has directed security and law enforcement agencies including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to intensify efforts in cracking down on individuals in possession of and trafficking in stolen vehicles.



The President, according to a release issued on Sunday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, noted that one of the most effective tools available to law enforcement agencies is depriving criminals of the proceeds from their illicit activities.

He acknowledged the recent handover of 53 vehicles and $180,300 by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), on behalf of two Canadian citizens who were victims of cybercrimes perpetrated by Nigerian nationals.



While expressing concern over the involvement of transnational organised criminal groups in exporting stolen vehicles to Nigeria, President Tinubu commended the Commission for collaborating with partners to ensure a coordinated and professional repose to this menace.

The President further directed all relevant agencies, particularly the anti-corruption agencies, to protect Nigeria’s economic and financial integrity from organised crime infiltration.



He also demanded that the value of seized and confiscated moveable assets be preserved for the state, society, and victims in line with existing legislation and international conventions.

The President strongly affirmed that, “Nigeria is not a destination for stolen vehicles and a haven for illicit wealth from foreign countries.”

President Tinubu affirmed that his administration remains committed to tackling money laundering, cybercrime, and other financial crimes.