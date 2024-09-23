Soludo: APGA has No Opposition in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has said that opposition political parties do not exist in Anambra State.

The governor said the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) where he belongs has been the only dominant political party in Anambra State, and that it will remain so.



Soludo who addressed party faithful during a mega rally for the run up to the September 28 local government election in the state said Anambra people can vote for any political party in national elections, but once it is local elections, they will always choose APGA over other political parties.

He said: “Ndi Anambra can vote for anybody, but when it comes to local elections, Ndi Anambra have resolved that APGA is the vehicle for the transformation of their state.



“There are about nine political parties contesting in the Anambra local government election, but only APGA fielded candidates in all the local government and wards. In the 21 Local Government Areas and 326 wards, we fielded candidates for chairmen and councillors.

“We have no opposition here. Out of the nine political parties contesting the election, only APGA fielded candidates for all the positions.

“Of course, Labour Party has disintegrated, APC does not exist in Anambra and they fielded no candidates. They are afraid, but they make a lot of noise. They have been calling for election, now election is around and they have run away.



“This would have exposed their underbellies that they can’t win one ward in Anambra State. It is now evident that APGA is Anambra and Anambra is APGA. We therefore appeal to all of you to come out en masse on Saturday 28 September and vote en masse for APGA.”

While APC has said it would not participate in the election because the processes leading to it lacked credibility, and has also dragged the state electoral commission, ANSIEC to court, a faction of Labour Party also withdrew, while another faction expressed their intent to participate.