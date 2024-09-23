Ondo ‘ll Become Nigeria’s Hub for Entrepreneurship, Says Aiyedatiwa

Fidelis David in Akure

The Governor of Ondo State, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has vowed to transform the state into Nigeria’s leading hub for entrepreneurship, innovation, and technology.

Speaking at the prize-giving ceremony for the ONDEA My IDEA 2.0 Competition in Akure, Governor Aiyedatiwa declared his administration’s commitment to fostering an environment where young entrepreneurs can thrive and shine on national and global stages.

Each of the 20 winners, who emerged from hundreds of applicants from across the state, would get N1million and N2million worth of working equipment to enhance their businesses.

Governor Aiyedatiwa had earlier in the year increased the number of beneficiaries from the initial 10 to 20 in order to encourage more young people to embrace entrepreneurship.

According to him, “The end has come for the narrative of Ondo State being a civil service state. In my time as the state governor, as I renew my mandate in November, by the Grace of God, Ondo State will be known as the capital for entrepreneurship, innovation and technology, thereby allowing our youths to shine brightly in the Sunshine State.

“History has shown that prosperous regions are often transformed by innovative solutions that address challenges and create new industries. In Ondo State, we recognize the power of entrepreneurship and technology to reshape our economy and elevate our people’s lives.”

Governor Aiyedatiwa further noted the importance of supporting young entrepreneurs, affirming that the state government is dedicated to providing the necessary tools, resources, and mentorship to help them succeed in a technology-driven world.

“This competition is a testament to our belief in the capacity of our young people to generate groundbreaking ideas that will shape the future of this state and the country,” he added.

As Ondo State prepares to host the Global Entrepreneurship Festival, Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed optimism about the opportunities the event will present. He said the festival would showcase the state investment opportunities, while fostering collaborations that will drive economic growth.

The governor encouraged participants to remain steadfast in their pursuits, regardless of competition’s outcomes, just as he thanked the ONDEA team for their hard work and expressed confidence that the ideas generated through the competition would have a lasting impact on the future of Ondo State.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Entrepreneurship, Mr. Summy Smart Francis, commended the governor’s deep sense of empathy, stating that it has significantly fostered the growth of entrepreneurship across Ondo State. He noted that the governor’s inclusive approach ensures that no community is overlooked, making it easier for aspiring entrepreneurs, even in the most remote areas, to thrive.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Oladeju Oluwadamilola expressed heartfelt gratitude to the governor for his support and the opportunity provided through the ONDEA My IDEA initiative, pledging that the beneficiaries would make the most of the resources and support they’ve received.