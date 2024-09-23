Oil Theft: Army Arrests 18 Suspects, Destroys 13 Illegal Refining Sites in N’Delta

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Troops of the Nigerian Army, 6 Division, at the weekend clamped down on the hideouts of suspected crude oil thieves and arrested 18 suspects in communities in the Niger Delta region.

A release by the Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lt. Col. Jonah Danjuma, said the troops also neutralised two armed vandals, recovered two AK 47 rifles, destroyed seven boats, discovered eight illegal connection points and confiscated over 60,000 litres of stolen products across the region.



Danjuma said the achievement was in line with the ongoing anti-illegal bunkering operations, assuring that the army will continue to dominate the Niger Delta Region with enormous operational successes recorded.

“Following credible intelligence on a criminal attempt to vandalise Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) pipeline, traversing Upatabo Community in Ahoada West LGA, troops swiftly mobilised to the scene. On getting to the scene, the criminal elements engaged troops in fire fight.



“In the gun duel that ensued, troops neutralised 2 of the criminals, recovered two AK 47 rifles, eight magazines and 69 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition, while others fled in disarray. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

“At Bille in Degema LGA, troops deactivated four illegal refining sites, two wooden boats and handled over 6,000 litres of stolen products. Likewise at Odagba village, at the fringes of Imo River, troops intercepted two wooden boats with over 5,000 litres of stolen products, destroyed one oven and receiver each within the swampy area of Odagba village.”



“Along the road Ndoni Obiafu, troops sighted suspected oil thieves who fled and abandoned two vehicles, a KIA with Reg No DG 991 PHC Rivers and a Toyota Avalon with Reg No GWB 972 HM Abia with four motorcycles. Further surveillance revealed the vehicles were loaded with over 28 sacks suspected to be illegally refined products estimated to be over 1,700 litres of stolen products,” the statement added.

In another development, Danjuma said troops on routine patrol arrested two suspected oil thieves within the vicinity of an illegal connection point, along Edia bridge Ndoni in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA.



He said: “At Imo River, two active illegal refining sites were deactivated around Owaza Odogwa Creeks, four wooden boats used criminality were destroyed, four pumping machines, over 10 cooking pots as well as several items were recovered with over 6,000 litres of stolen products confiscated.

“At Alakiri general area in Okrika LGA, troops deactivated one illegal refining site, equipped with several fabricated ovens, and unquantified litres of stolen products”.

In Delta State, he revealed that “at Okpoko in Warri South LGA, one wooden boat was intercepted late at night siphoning crude from Well 8 at Okpoko Oil Field, the suspected oil thieves fled into the bush on sighting troops.

Relatedly, at Ndemili Community, a border between Ndokwa West and Ika North LGAs, he said troops discovered and confiscated a reservoir stocked with over 2,000 litres of stolen crude.



“Troops also sighted sacks in the general area concealed, suspected to be used in transporting stolen products. Further combing of the area, led to the arrest of five suspected oil thieves. At Oleh, following a tip-off, troops intercepted two vehicles, a Honda Accord with Reg No Taraba USS 431 AA and Pacio mini bus with Reg No Lagos APP 296 EP ladened 33 sacks of stolen products within Asaba and Ase communities in Ndokwa East LGA.

“At Orde bridge, along road Odorobu Bomadi in Bomadi LGA, troops arrested a Toyota bus with Reg No AR 284 loaded with 20 cellophane bags stocked with stolen products and carefully concealed inside 67 empty crates of bottled drinks. The driver of the vehicle has been arrested. While, at Burutu 3 persons have been arrested with stolen products.



“In Bayelsa State, along the Nun River in Southern Ijaw LGA, troops intercepted seven suspects in two fibre boats with sacks of stolen products estimated to be over 1,000 litres. At Clough Creek in Ekeremor LGA, troops intercepted one suspect with navdalised NAOC armoured cables, one saw, one iron bar and a shovel in a locally made wooden boat.”



Also, at Apuama in Southern Ijaw, he said troops deactivated one illegal refining site and confiscated over 3,000 stolen products.

This feat, he said, was also recorded at Okegbene creeks, where two illegal refining sites, drums and one wooden boat were destroyed. The operations also led to the confiscation of over 10,000 litres of stolen products. Same was also done at Obotoro Creek, where one wooden boat was intercepted with over 1,500 litres of stolen crude.

“In Akwa Ibom, troops acting on credible intelligence intercepted 6 drums of premium motor spirit estimated to be 1,500 litres at Ibaka waterside in Mbo LGA. The products were being primed for onward smuggling to a neighbouring country through the waterways.

“All the persons arrested have been handed over to the prosecuting agency, while products confiscated are handled appropriately in compliance with subsisting mandate in the region,” he added.

While commending troops for the successes recorded, the General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Maj. Gen. Jamal Abdussalam, reassured that the division will continue to sustain ongoing operations.

He also said the division will continue to provide security for the nation’s critical national infrastructure in the region.