New NDPHC CEO Pledges to Prioritise Customer Satisfaction, Staff Welfare

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Jennifer Adighije, at the weekend disclosed her plans to prioritise customer satisfaction and put staff welfare at the forefront.

Adighije made the pledge in Abuja while addressing staff during a town hall ‘meet and greet’ where she also formally met with other executive directors in the organisation, a statement from the company said.



Adighije emphasised that the three pillars of her administration would be: “Optimising the performance of our assets, optimising our processes to improve organisational efficiency and leveraging technology and human capital to drive positive change and long-term transformation.”

While highlighting the fact that the human capital remains the greatest asset of any thriving organisation, she made it clear that staff welfare would be a priority under her leadership.



According to her, staff welfare was important to achieve the other goals, which include asset and processes optimisation as well as deployment of top-notch technology.

She noted that within the short space of assumption of office, she and her team were already working out a housing plan for the staff in addition to other crucial incentives.



The NDPHC boss told her staff that even though the financial situation of the company was currently dire, she was optimistic that things would soon improve especially with the creation of a new directorate of commercial and strategy, promising to reward staff who attract bilateral trading business.

She however, warned that to achieve these lofty objectives, staff must be ready to become more disciplined, dedicated and prompt in their approach to work.



“If I can get to the office at 8.30 am, long before official resumption of 9am, I don’t see why any staff will be late to work.

“Any staff that knows that they are not ready to cooperate with my team to achieve the mandate of the company should decide immediately and leave as there will zero tolerance for incompetence and indiscipline,” she explained.



She expressed her determination to recalibrate NDPHC, the biggest integrated power company in Nigeria to regain its pride of place in terms of efficiency, productivity and profitability.

The event, which helped employees reconnect, also featured insightful discussions, introductions and exciting moments as several staff won numerous prizes, including the star price of N1 million, giant refrigerators, fans and other consolation prices.