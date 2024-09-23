MICRO-LEADERSHIP: THE IMPACT OF SMALL ACTIONS

The micro-actions that leaders take have a direct impact on happiness and productivity, writes LINUS OKORIE

In today’s work environment, leaders are often under pressure to deliver bold initiatives, game-changing strategies, and sweeping reforms to keep their teams on track. While these big moves are important, something is evidently missing. Many even assume that leadership requires large-scale efforts—like spearheading massive projects, initiating organization-wide changes, or making high-stakes decisions under pressure. These grand actions can sometimes feel like the only way to lead effectively. But the truth is, focusing solely on large,

headline-grabbing efforts can lead to burnout, missed opportunities for connection, and a failure to harness the collective power of small but consistent actions.

The irony is, leadership isn’t just about making a big splash. It’s about creating ripples, day in and day out, that gradually transform the work environment, improve team dynamics, and elevate performance. This is where micro-leadership comes in. In fact, some of the most influential leaders in history—those who have truly shaped the world—don’t rely solely on monumental actions to inspire, but on something much smaller and more sustainable: micro-leadership.

One famous example is Indra Nooyi, the former CEO of PepsiCo. Nooyi was known for sending handwritten thank-you notes to her employees’ parents, recognizing their role in their child’s success. This small act of recognition wasn’t something grand or expensive, but it had a profound impact on employee loyalty and morale, fostering a deep sense of belonging within the organization. These types of micro-leadership gestures, executed consistently, become part of her legacy.

Think about it: when was the last time a once-a-year town hall or an occasional company-wide memo really moved the needle in your organization’s culture or employee engagement? Most people can’t point to a single major event that transformed their work lives. What they do remember, however, are the small, everyday actions their leaders took—showing genuine interest in their well-being, offering a quick note of praise, or consistently being available for a short but meaningful conversation.

The science backs this up. Research from Gallup suggests that employee engagement increases by up to 10% when managers simply acknowledge and recognize their team’s work on a weekly basis. In contrast, infrequent recognition or support, even if grand in nature, has a much weaker impact. They might come through in big moments, but they fail to show up in the small ones. Micro-leadership is about leading with small, intentional actions.

So, what exactly is micro-leadership? It is the art of influencing and inspiring others through small, consistent actions that, over time, compound into substantial results. In contrast to macro-leadership—which focuses on large-scale strategies, big-picture thinking, and high-level decision-making—micro-leadership zeros in on the everyday behaviors, habits, and interactions that make up the fabric of your leadership style.

Micro-leadership matters because it’s accessible to everyone, regardless of title or position. Whether you’re leading a small team or an entire organization, anyone can adopt micro-leadership principles to improve team cohesion, engagement, and performance. This approach isn’t just about ticking boxes on a to-do list—it’s about showing up for your team in ways that matter most.

How do these seemingly minor acts make such a significant difference? It affects the psychological and social dynamics of teams. Human beings are hardwired to respond to trust, consistency, and recognition. Small acts of kindness, encouragement, or transparency from leaders trigger the release of dopamine—the brain’s “feel-good” chemical—making employees feel valued and motivated. Over time, these positive interactions foster a sense of belonging and loyalty within the team, leading to better collaboration and productivity.

A study conducted by the University of Warwick found that happy employees are 12% more productive than their less happy counterparts. The micro-actions that leaders take, whether it’s giving constructive feedback or simply acknowledging a job well done, have a direct impact on happiness and, therefore, productivity.

While large gestures can certainly have their place in leadership, they often fall flat if not accompanied by consistent, day-to-day support. Think of micro-leadership like compound interest—the small, consistent inputs you make daily have a much bigger payoff over time than infrequent, large deposits. Contrast that with a leader who throws a lavish holiday party once a year but fails to check in with their team during critical projects. The inconsistency breeds mistrust, making even the grand gestures feel hollow.

To put micro-leadership into action, start with small adjustments to your daily routine. You don’t need to overhaul your leadership style overnight—just pick one or two behaviours and commit to them. For example:

– Start each day with a quick, informal meeting with your team to check in on their progress and well-being.

– Rather than waiting for formal reviews, acknowledge small wins as they happen. Recognition can be as simple as a public “thank you” during a meeting or a personal note.

– Dedicate five minutes of each meeting to allow team members to share their thoughts or concerns.

– Empower your teams by delegating small tasks, giving them opportunities to lead in manageable ways.

These micro-leadership habits, while small, can drastically shift the culture of your team or organization. Many famous leaders have harnessed the power of micro-leadership to drive their teams forward. Aside from Indra Nooyi, other examples include Satya Nadella, Nelson Mandela, etc. They built their legacies not just through visionary strategies, but through micro-leadership of daily acts of empathy, connection, and attentiveness.

As a leader, your most powerful tools are the simple gestures—acknowledging effort, offering a listening ear, or providing clarity when it’s needed. These small actions, when repeated over time, shape a culture of trust, inclusion, and mutual respect. These small, consistent acts of care, recognition, and accountability, is proving to be the most effective way to build stronger teams, foster trust, and create lasting change. By embracing these micro-habits, leaders can develop a deeper connection with their teams and drive performance to new heights, one small action at a time.

You don’t need to be a CEO or a high-ranking official to start practicing micro-leadership. It’s about showing up daily, being intentional in your interactions, and consistently fostering an inclusive, supportive environment. In the end, it’s these small, meaningful steps that will ripple through your team, transforming the workplace—and your leadership—one day at a time. So, take that next step. Start with the small actions. Because in leadership, it’s the smallest moves that often lead to the biggest changes.

Okorie MFR is a leadership development expert spanning 30 years in the research, teaching and coaching of leadership in Africa and across the world. He is the CEO of the GOTNI Leadership Centre