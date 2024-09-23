  • Monday, 23rd September, 2024

LOOK UP NOT DOWN

Life & Style | 2 hours ago

Donald Trump has stated “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” and he might be one of the few people in the world to say so, especially in all caps, but the majority love her, many of them voters.

Most honest people will say there are people they would not want to work or socialise with, but rarely anyone they truly hate. Hate is only negative.

The world of politics is complex, divisive, dishonest but it shouldn’t be. Those that represent the people should represent all of the people but that doesn’t seem likely to be the path in the US.

Look for the positive, create the positive and support the positive.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

