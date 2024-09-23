Live Up to Expectations of Kwarans, AbdulRazaq Advises New LG Chairmen, Councillors 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq has urged all the elected chairmen and councillors in the just concluded local government polls in the state to live up to the expectations of the electorate.

AbdulRazaq gave the advice Monday during the swearing-in of the elected representatives at the grassroots held at Government House, Ilorin.

The governor, who urged them

to “be prudent with power and work with the people” in the interest of all, appealed to them to “set realistic goals for yourself. Be conscious of your legacies. Be fair to everyone and to yourself”.

He also tasked them to attend to the needs of the people, and be open to positive engagements across board.

According to AbdulRazaq, “Our country is in a transitive phase as our economy undergoes reforms. This has brought some inconveniences for the people.

“Please be sensitive to the realities of the time. Don’t indulge yourselves while the people struggle to meet basic needs.

“As local government areas and first layer of government, be creative, explore areas of cooperation, and complement yourselves for bigger accomplishments.

“Importantly, please prove to the people that you truly deserve to occupy this esteemed office. I wish you all the best, ladies and gentlemen.”

The governor also congratulated the new council chiefs, their families, party leaders, community stakeholders and everyone who played different roles in their emergence.

Also speaking at the event, the state APC Chairman, Mr. Sunday Fagbemi, commended the people of the state for their support and the governor for his statesmanship and commitment to public good.

He said: “This is a great moment. We have just cemented the foundation laid for the good of Kwara.

“We are thankful to Kwarans for their support. The agenda is to develop Kwara and take the state to the next level.”

Responding on behalf of the elected chairmen, the Chairman of Ilorin South Local Government, Mr. Majeed Bolakale Podo, said that they will work hard for the good of the people.