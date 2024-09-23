INSECURITY: URGENT CALL FOR MORE ACTION

The government must prioritise addressing insecurity, argues PAT ONUKWULI

Insecurity is not simply a fleeting sense of instability; it is a destructive force that undermines the very core of society. In Nigeria, this destructive force has persisted for too long, eroding the fabric of governance, the economy, and the collective spirit of its people.

Like an unrelenting storm, insecurity is causing widespread devastation, displacing millions and extinguishing the aspirations of a once-thriving nation. To continue to overlook this issue would be to succumb to utter destruction.

In his Second Treatise of Government, philosopher John Locke argued, ‘The primary role of governance is to ensure the preservation of society’. This preservation is not a distant ideal; it means protecting citizens, their property, and their rights to a peaceful life.

As the custodian of this protection, the government must stand firm. Without security, the government’s commitment is hollow, its citizens are exposed, and its foundation is in peril.

Security is not just a concept but the bedrock of daily life. Without security, farmers cannot tend to their fields in peace, traders cannot carry out their business, social life cannot flourish, and children cannot learn in a safe environment. Without security, hope becomes a scarce commodity.

Nigeria, a nation brimming with culture, diversity, and potential, is grappling with an insecurity crisis that threatens its existence.

Nigeria’s security situation has always been delicate, but it has deteriorated into a full-blown crisis in the past decade.

The once-assured safety under previous administrations has crumbled, leaving deep scars. Challenges have persisted, with the Chibok girls serving as a reminder of unfulfilled promises.

They symbolise how President Buhari’s assurances fell short. His eight-year tenure did not verify triumph over insecurity but deepened its roots in the national consciousness. His unfulfilled promise has left the country more divided and wounded than ever before.

The insurgency that was once limited to Boko Haram’s presence in the North-east has now transformed into a widespread epidemic of violence.

Banditry, once a whispered concern, has grown into a large-scale operation, spreading rapidly across the North.

Kidnapping, once isolated, has now become a calculated industry, with lives treated as commodities.

In addition, illegal mining involving external actors further worsens the situation by providing support for local bandits.

Meanwhile, conflicts between farmers and herders persist, and the proliferation of arms continues to supply both insurgents in the North and separatists in the South-east.

Insecurity has spread throughout the nation, becoming a powerful force that generates fear and hinders progress. It is not just a challenge but an existential threat that undermines the government’s assurances of safety and leaves behind widespread devastation.

The alarming statistics highlight its profound impact, with many lives lost and countless stories of hardship, broken families, and destroyed communities. It steals from citizens their peace, prosperity, and hope for the future.

The prevalence of insecurity has led to a significant loss of lives and extensive damage to the economy, with devastating consequences.

As of the first quarter of 2024, more than 2,336 lives had been lost due to various violent incidents, including attacks by insurgent groups, banditry, and clashes between herders and villagers, averaging 26 deaths per day.

The situation remains critical, with Benue, Zamfara, Borno, and Katsina States being the most severely affected by fatalities.

For example, Benue State has recorded a staggering 28,997 deaths due to the crisis in recent years, exacerbating poverty and hampering local economies.

This toll of human suffering depletes national resources and perpetuates a vicious cycle of underdevelopment.

The increasing insecurity is a human tragedy that has a severe impact on the economy and investor confidence. It significantly affects the gross domestic product (GDP) and overall economic growth, diverting over $40.6 billion of foreign investments, exacerbating unemployment, and reducing government revenues.

Nigeria’s projected economic growth rate for 2024 is 3.3 per cent, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, this falls below the projected growth of 3.8 per cent for sub-Saharan Africa.

Several sub-Saharan African countries are expected to experience even faster growth, with nations like Niger (11.2 per cent) and Senegal (8.2 per cent) leading the way. The forecast indicates that ongoing instability is significantly hindering Nigeria’s progress.

These disruptions discourage foreign investment and slow domestic economic activities, especially agriculture, mining, and oil production, exacerbating Nigeria’s financial challenges.

Therefore, the government must prioritise addressing insecurity, as sustainable development cannot be attained during persistent violence and instability.

Consequently, tackling insecurity is crucial for achieving substantial economic growth, as recovery cannot occur in an environment overshadowed by banditry, kidnappings, and insurgency.

The new administration, led by President Tinubu, faces a critical moral obligation: reversing the current downward trajectory. The government has promised to address this by investing significant funds to tackle insecurity.

In 2024, N3.25 trillion or 12 per cent of the entire Budget was allocated for defence and security. However, the lack of tangible results raises questions about the effectiveness of this spending.

Without a comprehensive approach that addresses the underlying causes of insecurity, such as corruption, economic disparity, and ethnic tensions, this expenditure is unlikely to have a significant impact.

Nigeria faces complex security challenges rooted in historical grievances, ethnic and religious divides, economic disparities, and governance failures. Resolving these issues requires a comprehensive approach that includes security reforms, good governance, economic development, and social cohesion.

The solution demands a balanced approach involving using force when necessary, engaging in dialogue when feasible, and always prioritising development. Tackling corruption, addressing mismanagement, and challenging vested interests that thrive on insecurity are essential components of this holistic approach.

The government should address banditry and kidnapping through intelligence-led operations and prompt justice delivery.

It is also crucial to tackle the economic factors that drive young men to engage in these criminal activities.

Stopping illegal mining, which fuels violence with external support, is imperative and must be accompanied by the creation of legitimate alternative sources of livelihood for those dependent on the land.

The conflicts between farmers and herders, driven by climate change, land degradation, and historical migration routes, require attention through policy and innovative solutions.

The spread of small arms needs to be restricted through strengthened border controls.

Extremist ideologies should be countered not only through force but also through education and the creation of opportunities.

It is essential to listen to separatist movements, engage in meaningful dialogue, and consider political reforms rather than silencing them.

Nigerians are no longer content with empty promises. The time for action is now. Every day without a decisive plan allows insecurity to tighten its grip on the country.

President Tinubu must move beyond mere rhetoric and address the urgent insecurity challenges while learning from his predecessor’s mistakes.

Additionally, he must work to establish the foundation for long-term peace.

Insecurity not only endangers lives and property but also undermines the unity of Nigeria as a nation.

Onukwuli PhD, writes from Bolton, UK

patonukwuli2003@yahoo.co.uk