Gombe Gov  Seeks Collaboration with Michigan Varsity on Modern Farming Practices

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

As part of his efforts to foster international collaboration towards achieving his vision of a more prosperous and food-secure Gombe State, the state Governor Muhammadu Yahaya, yesterday visited the Department of Biosystems and Agricultural Engineering at the Michigan State University (MSU) in the United States of America.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House in Gombe, Ismaila Uba Misilli, which was made available to journalists last Saturday.

During the visit, the governor met with the university’s authorities and agricultural experts, with discussions focused on exploring avenues for collaboration that could enhance the agricultural value chain in Gombe State.

According to the statement, one of the key areas of focus is the introduction of appropriate mechanization technologies that are tailored to the specific needs of smallholder farmers who form the backbone of the state’s agricultural economy.

Governor Yahaya expressed optimism that the partnership would lead to the adoption of cost-effective and sustainable solutions that can enhance food security and promote rural economic growth in the state.

In addition to mechanisation, smart agricultural practices, such as precision farming and water-efficient irrigation systems, were also discussed.

The governor emphasised the importance of introducing cutting-edge agricultural technologies and smart farming practices, noting that these innovations are essential to increasing efficiency, reducing post-harvest losses, and improving market access for farmers.

“Our goal is to unlock the potential of our agricultural sector by empowering smallholder farmers with the tools, knowledge, and technologies they need to thrive. Through the partnership with Michigan State University, we can enhance mechanisation, adopt smart agricultural practices, and ultimately boost both productivity and profitability across the value chain,” the governor remarked during his address.

He expressed commitment to continue seeking innovative solutions to the challenges facing farmers in the state, stating that: “We are committed to transforming agriculture in our state by leveraging global partnerships and adopting best practices. The future of our economy depends on how well we can support our farmers to succeed.”

The visit also explored potential partnership in capacity building, with a particular focus on training and educating local agricultural extension workers to enhance the dissemination of modern farming techniques and technologies to farmers at the grassroots level.

Michigan State University, renowned for its expertise in agricultural innovation and sustainability, expressed keen interest in partnering Gombe State through joint research projects, introduction of climate-resilient crops, and the transfer of sustainable technologies that can improve yields while safeguarding the environment.