Ethiopian Airlines Honoured with Multiple Awards

Ethiopian Airlines has announced that it has been bestowed with the coveted ‘Outstanding Tourism Transportation Award’ at the 2024 Africa Tourism Leadership Forum (ATLF) held in Gaborone, Botswana.

This prestigious accolade recognizes tourism transportation organizations that consistently deliver the highest standards of service to travelers while upholding strong sustainability and environmental credentials. The award specifically highlights the most reliable and efficient transportation companies serving all destinations across the African continent, including remote tourism hotspots.

Ethiopian Airlines’ triumph is a testament to its unwavering commitment to connecting Africa and the world through a seamless and exceptional travel experience. The airline’s extensive global network, coupled with its pioneering initiatives towards sustainability and its dedication to service excellence, played a pivotal role in securing this distinguished recognition.

