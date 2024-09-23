  • Monday, 23rd September, 2024

Enyimba Qualify for Group Stage as Rangers Crash Out

Sport | 29 mins ago

Former African champions, Enyimba FC, saved the day for Nigeria on the continent this season as the Aba-based team progressed to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup by dumping out Burkina Faso’s  Etoile Filante.

The Nigerian side recorded the hard-earned win via the lottery of a penalty shoot-out following a goalless outing over the two legs.

Enyimba were held in their home game at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium  in Uyo, while Etoile too could not do anything extraordinary yesterday.

Nigerian representatives were lucky not to have conceded a late goal as their goalkeeper saved a one-on-one situation from a close range.

However, in the shootout, the People’s Elephant sealed a 3-2 shootout win to qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup group stages.

Earlier in the day, Sagrada Esperanca of Angola dumped out Nigeria’s remaining representatives in the CAF Champions League, Rangers International. 

The Flying Antelopes suffered a 3-1 defeat to the Angolan opponents in the second preliminary round, second leg fixture. 

Despite beating their opponents by a lone goal in the first leg in Uyo, Rangers failed to make it to the group stages losing 3-2 on aggregate.

The People’s Elephants are now the only Nigerian side in the continent.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.