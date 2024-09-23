Dafinone Congratulates Edo Governor-elect Okpebholo

The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has extended his congratulations to Senator Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor-elect of Edo State, following his victory in the September 21, 2024 gubernatorial election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Okpebholo the winner of the election, securing 291,667 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, who garnered 247,274 votes, and Labour Party’s Olumide Akpata, who placed third with 22,763 votes.

In his congratulatory message, Dafinone praised Okpebholo’s resilience throughout the campaign and expressed confidence that his leadership would bring growth, development, and prosperity to Edo State.

“Senator Okpebholo’s victory is a testament to his hard work, dedication and commitment to the people of Edo State. I am confident he will deliver on his promises to the people,” Dafinone said.

The Delta Central lawmaker also congratulated the APC for this significant victory, recognizing the party’s unity and dedication to serving the people.

He acknowledged the collective efforts of the party’s leadership and members in securing the win, urging continued collaboration to ensure the effective implementation of the governor-elect’s policies.

Dafinone commended INEC for conducting a free, fair and credible election and extended his gratitude to the people of Edo State for their peaceful conduct during the polls.

He also appreciated the security agencies for maintaining order throughout the process.

“On behalf of the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I congratulate my brother, friend and distinguished colleague, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on your resounding victory in Saturday’s governorship election,” Dafinone stated.

He further urged Okpebholo to be inclusive in his leadership and govern for the benefit of all Edo citizens.

“As you assume office, I encourage you to embrace all, regardless of political affiliations and govern as the leader of all Edo people,” he added.