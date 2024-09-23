  • Monday, 23rd September, 2024

Dafinone Congratulates Edo Governor-elect Okpebholo

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, has extended his congratulations to Senator Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor-elect of Edo State, following his victory in the September 21, 2024 gubernatorial election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Okpebholo the winner of the election, securing 291,667 votes to defeat the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, who garnered 247,274 votes, and Labour Party’s Olumide Akpata, who placed third with 22,763 votes.

In his congratulatory message, Dafinone praised Okpebholo’s resilience throughout the campaign and expressed confidence that his leadership would bring growth, development, and prosperity to Edo State.

“Senator Okpebholo’s victory is a testament to his hard work, dedication and commitment to the people of Edo State. I am confident he will deliver on his promises to the people,” Dafinone said.

The Delta Central lawmaker also congratulated the APC for this significant victory, recognizing the party’s unity and dedication to serving the people. 

He acknowledged the collective efforts of the party’s leadership and members in securing the win, urging continued collaboration to ensure the effective implementation of the governor-elect’s policies.

Dafinone commended INEC for conducting a free, fair and credible election and extended his gratitude to the people of Edo State for their peaceful conduct during the polls. 

He also appreciated the security agencies for maintaining order throughout the process.

“On behalf of the people of Delta Central Senatorial District, I congratulate my brother, friend and distinguished colleague, Senator Monday Okpebholo, on your resounding victory in Saturday’s governorship election,” Dafinone stated. 

He further urged Okpebholo to be inclusive in his leadership and govern for the benefit of all Edo citizens.

“As you assume office, I encourage you to embrace all, regardless of political affiliations and govern as the leader of all Edo people,” he added.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.