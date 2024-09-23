Akpata: What Transpired on Sept. 21 Not Election But a Transaction

*Says APC, PDP engaged in widespread vote-buying

*Explains why he lost his polling unit

*Holds no sympathy for PDP for crying foul after allegedly being outmanoeuvred in the bidding war with the APC

In his first reaction to the outcome of Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State, Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Olumide Akpata, has said that what transpired on 21 September was not an election but a transaction.

In a release titled, “Unbowed, Unbent, And Unbroken: Statement On The 2024 Edo State Gubernatorial Election Results”, Akpata said with the announcement of the results and the declaration of a governor-elect by INEC, he found himself compelled to “issue this statement with a mixture of profound concern and unwavering hope for our future.”

He said, “While preparing for this election, we harboured grave concerns about the integrity of the process. We anticipated that powerful forces would attempt to skew the outcome in their favour, regardless of the will of the people.

“Regrettably, these fears have materialised. Yet, we must also confront an uncomfortable truth: the outcome was enabled not just by those who sought to manipulate the process, but also by the actions—and inactions—of a significant portion of our electorate.”

Akpata noted that although the election was largely free from historical forms of election-day malpractice such as ballot box snatching and stuffing, it was nevertheless marred by voter intimidation and the falsification of results.

He also noted that the election witnessed one of the lowest voter turnouts in recent years, which he said was a testament to the apathy that has gripped our populace. He commended those who defied the odds, came out to vote and stayed to ensure their votes were counted, describing them as true heroes of the election.

Akpata said a troubling theme emerged as the day unfolded, as the both the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples’ Democratic Party engaged in widespread vote-buying scheme.

“As attested to by YIAGA Africa, a leading civil society organisation and domestic observer group, our sacred electoral process was reduced to a commodities market—a bidding war for votes. This practice, no less damaging than outright ballot stuffing, has effectively disenfranchised the people of Edo State damaging than outright ballot stuffing, has effectively disenfranchised the people of Edo State.

“Let us be clear: what transpired on 21 September 2024 was not an election but a transaction. It was enabled by those who chose to stay away, making it easier for the two dominant parties to afford a significant majority of the few votes on offer, and by those who came out and willingly sold their votes,” he said.

The Labour Party candidate said rather than condemnation, he would extend understanding to those who sold their votes because of the economic hardship they face daily. He even acknowledged that some Labour Party Faithful and agents were among those who willing sold their votes.

“We acknowledge the crushing economic hardships that many of you face daily—hardships that make the immediate relief of vote-selling seem like a lifeline. Yet, this short-term gain comes at an immense long-term cost. We implored you to reflect deeply on the consequences of your actions, to recognise that your vote is the legacy you bequeath to future generations. In the end, it became painfully clear that we did not have the people, as many—including some Labour Party faithful and agents—willingly sold their future for peanuts to the very political parties whose actions and policies have impoverished them.

“Now, we have unwittingly instituted a collegiate system of government comprising godfathers, surrogate governors, and other forces within and outside the State who hope to puppeteer the governor-elect. The implications of this for Edo State’s development are dire. We face the prospect of continued underdevelopment, misallocation of resources, and governance that serves the interests of a few rather than the needs of the many. We must now live with these consequences for years to come,” he said.

Akpata also explained why he lost his polling unit to the candidate of the PDP, Asue Ighodalo. He said: “Our campaign steadfastly refused to engage in this cash-and-carry approach. We did not budget to compete with the two political parties whose governors perhaps may have dipped their hands into their States’ treasuries to provide the war chest for this show of shame. Even if we had the resources, we lacked the inclination to participate in such a perversion of democracy. Nothing illustrates this principle more clearly than the loss of my own polling unit. If I were so inclined, I could have easily mustered enough cash to secure enough votes to win my polling unit. But that is not the path we chose.”

The LP candidate further said,“We reserve our strongest condemnation for those who engaged in vote-buying: the APC and PDP. Their actions have directly contributed to the destruction of our State’s economy over the past 25 years, creating the enabling environment for this democratic sacrilege to thrive. This election has laid bare the stark reality that our political landscape is dominated not by ideologies or the people’s will, but by those with the deepest pockets and the most extensive networks of influence.”

In an response to PDP’s allegations of results falsification by the APC, Akpata said, “I hold no sympathy for the PDP, who now cry foul after being outmanoeuvred in this macabre game of thrones. They willingly participated in the bidding war with the APC, fully aware of the rules from the outset. Their lamentations ring hollow in the face of their own complicity in this democratic travesty.”

He urged his supporters not to lose heart, adding, “the path to true democracy is often long and fraught with challenges, but it is a journey we must undertake together.”

Akpata said, “Let this moment serve not as a defeat, but as a rallying cry for all who believe in the promise of democracy. The road ahead may be challenging, but with unity, perseverance, and an unwavering commitment to our principles, we can and will build the Edo State, and Nigeria, of our dreams.”