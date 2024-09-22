Troops Burst Another Notorious Gunrunners, Recover Weapons in Jos

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Barely 72 hours after the arrest of five suspected notorious gunrunners leading to the recovery of automatic weapons and about 6,000 rounds of assorted rounds of ammunition at Bayameni along Bauchi Road in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) have burst another gun-running syndicate, and arrested two suspects.



A statement issued yesterday by the OPSH Public Information Officer, Major Samson Zhakom, explained: “Operation SAFE HAVEN conducted follow-up operations in Bokkos Town, Bokkos LGA of Plateau State on September 18, 2024.

“During the intelligence-based sting operations, security agencies busted another criminal syndicate, while finalising transactions for the sale of arms and ammunition amounting to N5,000,000 at Banana Island Hotel in Bokkos.



“Consequently, two notorious gunrunners identified as Matawal Bitrus and Thomas Benedict were apprehended.

“The troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, one Automatic pistol, and three AK-47 magazines.

“The suspects have been taken into custody for interrogation to extract information to arrest other members of the gunrunning syndicate on the run.

“The latest arrest of gunrunners and recovery of arms and ammunition from both Jos North and Bokkos LGAs confirms the assertion that criminality is not defined by any ethno-religious boundary



“Criminality is a common enemy that we must jointly tackle to afford law-abiding citizens the freedom to carry out their socio-economic endeavours without fear.

“While it has been proven that the proliferation of firearms is a major driver of security threats, Operation SAFE HAVEN is ever ready in conjunction with other security agencies to clamp down on individuals carrying out this illegal act.



“The good people of Plateau, Bauchi, and Southern Kaduna states are enjoined to continue furnishing security agencies with credible information towards arresting criminal elements to ensure a crime-free environment.”