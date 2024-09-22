Tinubu’s Sons, Associates Donate 500 Bags of Rice, 200 Bags of Maize Flour, Others to Borno Flood Victims

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Two of President Bola Tinubu’s sons, Seyi and Yinka, and their associates at the weekend donated relief materials, including 500 bags of rice and 200 bags of maize flour to victims of the recent flood disaster in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The president’s children in collaboration with the Noella Foundation, their associates, and some private sector partners, mobilised significant humanitarian aid to support those affected by the flood disaster.



They met with the governor of the state, Prof. Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar-Ibn Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi.

The ST Noella Relief initiative, spearheaded by Seyi and Yinka Tinubu, alongside Seyi’s wife, Layal Tinubu, and their Noella Foundation, is aimed at bringing much-needed assistance to displaced persons and flood victims.



Speaking on behalf of the team, Seyi Tinubu said: “We are here today, united in the belief that when our people are in need, we respond with action. These contributions are just the beginning, and we will continue to support Maiduguri and Borno State as they recover from this tragedy.”

He further said the initiative was a sustained effort, adding that more aid and resources are expected in the coming weeks to ensure that no family is left behind in the recovery process.



The relief drive was part of a larger commitment by the Noella Foundation to strengthen communities and provide relief in times of crisis.

Responding, Governor Zulum expressed his gratitude for the swift response and assured that the resources would be distributed efficiently to meet the needs of the affected populations.

The team’s donation includes 1,000 cartons each of spaghetti, tomato paste, and groundnut oil, along with 200 bags of maize flour and 500 bags of 25kg rice, to provide essential sustenance. Additionally, 10,000 loaves of bread were donated to help address basic food needs.



It also includes seasoning, such as 200 cartons of Maggi, 1,000 bags of salt, and 100 cartons of sugar, to enhance the nutritional value of the meals.

Beyond food, the relief package includes essential non-food items to help displaced families maintain dignity and improve their living conditions.

These items include 5,000 mosquito nets to prevent the spread of malaria, 1,000 mattresses for comfort, and 4,000 blankets for warmth.

Personal hygiene was also addressed with the distribution of 4,000 wash kits and buckets, sanitary wares, along with 4,000 kettles for daily use. Furthermore, 4,000 wrappers and 10,000 mats were provided, ensuring that families have basic provisions to cover their needs.



The medical aspect of this intervention was equally robust, with a range of medications and supplies aimed at addressing the immediate health concerns of the displaced population. The donated medical items include 26,000 packs of antimalarial drugs, 3,500 boxes of analgesics, 3,000 boxes of anti-ulcer medications, and 35,000 packs of antihypertensive drugs.



Additional items include 50 cartons of antidiabetic medication, 110 cartons of antidiarrheal drugs, and 9,650 boxes of antibiotics and antifungal treatments. To further bolster health care efforts, 3,500 cartons of antiparasitic drugs, 1,500 cartons of medical infusions, and 4,500 boxes of medical consumables were donated.



In addition to these, 50 medical doctors within the network of friends were mobilised and are already on ground to provide additional support to the state Ministry of Health for the next few days under this initiative