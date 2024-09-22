Shettima Departs Abuja for New York to Attend 79th UNGA

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

At the behest of President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday departed Abuja for the United States to attend the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

President Tinubu had last week directed the Vice President to lead the Nigerian delegation to the high-level global forum, while he focuses on addressing pressing domestic issues, including the recent devastating flood disaster.

During the session, the Vice President, according to a release issued by his media aide, Kingsley Nkwocha, will deliver Nigeria’s national statement, participate in key meetings on the sidelines of the event, and engage in bilateral meetings.

The high-level General Debate themed, “Leaving no one behind: Acting Together for the Advancement of Peace, Sustainable Development and Human Dignity for Present and Future Generations,” is scheduled to take place from September 24 to September 28, 2024.