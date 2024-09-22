  • Sunday, 22nd September, 2024

Shettima Departs Abuja for New York to Attend 79th UNGA

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

At the behest of President Bola Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday departed Abuja for the United States to attend the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

President Tinubu had last week directed the Vice President to lead the Nigerian delegation to the high-level global forum, while he focuses on addressing pressing domestic issues, including the recent devastating flood disaster.

During the session, the Vice President, according to a release issued by his media aide, Kingsley Nkwocha, will deliver Nigeria’s national statement, participate in key meetings on the sidelines of the event, and engage in bilateral meetings.

The high-level General Debate themed, “Leaving no one behind: Acting Together for the Advancement of Peace, Sustainable Development and Human Dignity for Present and Future Generations,” is scheduled to take place from September 24 to September 28, 2024.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.