PRESIDENT TINUBU’S EXAMPLES OF COMPASSION

FREDRICK NWABUFO commends the President and family for their acts of kindness and generosity to Maiduguri’s flood victims

Compassion is an intrinsic value of leadership. Where there is compassion in leadership, there is healing, solidarity, and community. Leadership exists not in a vacuum but in the furtherance of ideals, welfare, and the protection of lives and property. A show of compassion is an affirmation of that critical essence of leadership – to serve the people.

An unforgiving flood coursed through parts Maiduguri, Borno State, a few days ago, displacing citizens, wolfing property and lives, and leaving a ghastly trail of devastation. According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the flood began after the Alau Dam overflowed owing to torrential rains, resulting in the state’s worst flooding in 30 years.

As the consoler-in-chief, a few short hours after he returned from his official trip abroad, President Tinubu spared no room for niceties, he travelled to Borno State to sympathise with the people, inspire hope and resilience through the roughpatch, as well as provide firm assurances of support.

In Maiduguri, the President announced a relief fund to assist citizens hit by floods and other disasters. He visited the Shehu of Borno, an internally displaced persons’ camp at Government Secondary School, Maiduguri, and had an immersive assessment of the situation with a drive-through of the areas impacted by the contretemps of nature.

“After my visit to the Shehu of Borno and the IDP camp, I have been reflecting on how to tackle this kind of disaster and the effects of climate change. There must be a disaster relief fund. I will invite the private sector to team up with us and help rebuild the affected areas. If we take a small percentage from FAAC and put it as a disaster relief fund, which will include all of you, we will be activating and strengthening our sense of belonging,” the President said.

The President also sympathised with other states affected by flooding, stating: “For all the people of Yobe State, I sympathise with you. We will create an outstanding programme for Nigeria to recover from this calamity. We will build our nation together.’’

Of great essence is President Tinubu’s clarity and precision on a strategy to address the tragedy, to help the people build back better, and prepare for future unforeseen natural accidents.

Pending the activation of the relief fund, so far, 100 trucks of relief materials, comprising 50 trucks of maize, 30 trucks of sorghum, and 20 trucks of millet, as well as cash donations have been provided to citizens imperilled by the mishap by the federal government.

In an accustomed display of charity, Mr. Seyi Tinubu and Mr. Yinka Tinubu on Friday also led a team to Maiduguri, where they donated N500 million towards the relief effort.

Mr. Seyi emphasised the transcendence of the unity of wills and purpose at a time of great concern, such as now in Borno.

He said: “We are here today, not just as representatives of our family but as members of a collective effort of young Nigerians to bring hope and relief to those who need it most. This is a moment for solidarity, compassion, and immediate action. Maiduguri and Borno State have rich histories. The people are resilient. Despite the issues of the past few years, they have braved all odds, which is why such a painful national tragedy that befell the state deserves our collective effort, support, and prayers. Even more, it deserves our active collaboration and contributions.

‘’When my dad, President Bola Tinubu, visited Maiduguri earlier this week, he spoke about the urgent need for the private sector and individuals alike to step up in support of the communities affected. Inspired by his call, my wife Layal, and I through the Noella Foundation, my brother Yinka, our friends, and numerous private sector partners have joined hands to respond swiftly to the needs of those displaced by this tragedy.

“However, we hope this small contribution brings comfort and relief to those in need. Together, we can rebuild and heal, for in unity, there is strength. The Nigerian youth stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Borno. We are in this together, and our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Just like President Bola Tinubu said on Monday, Borno will rise again.”

Other items donated to the state include 10,000 pieces of mosquito nets, blankets, mattresses, kettles, wrappers, buckets, mats, sanitary pads and wash kits, as well as critical supplies to cover prescriptions for almost 50,000 children and adults, antimalarials, anti-hypertensive, anti-parasitic, anti-diabetic, analgesics and antibiotics.

These fine examples of compassion uplift the human spirit, renew hope, and emphasise our shared humanity. They show that with composite efforts towards compassion, we can have a moment of paradise. Leadership is healing.

Nwabufo is Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Engagement