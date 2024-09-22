KWASIEC Declares APC Victorious in All Chairmanship, Councillorship Seats in LG Polls

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC) has declared all the chairmanship and councillorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) victorious in the Saturday local government polls in the state.

The declaration of the election results might not be unconnected with the alleged manipulation and irregularities that marred the polls in all the 16 local governments of the state.

Already, the people of Offa Local Government Area of the state have called for the suspension of the polls over the alleged non-availability of electoral materials meant for the polls in the local government.

Also, the state chairman of the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Babatunde Mohammed, has described the election as the worst in the history of the state in view of the alleged manipulation and irregularities exhibited by the electoral body in the state.

However, announcing the election results in Ilorin Sunday, the Chairman of KWASIEC, Mr. Mohammed Baba-Okanla, said: “The electoral process, which unfolded across the state’s 16 local government areas and 193 wards, witnessed the participation of five political parties: APC, APM, PDP, SDP and Accord.

“Our electoral officers and returning officers from the field have filed their results, and I’m pleased to share the outcomes with you.

“After meticulous collation and verification, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has emerged victorious in all categories. Specifically, the APC has won all 16 local government area chairmanship positions. The party has also secured all 193 councilorship seats.

“We commend political parties for their commitment to a peaceful election, which did not record any major casualty and the people of Kwara State for trooping out en masse to exercise their civic rights.

“We also like to appreciate security agencies for ensuring peace and orderliness throughout the voting process in a professional manner.”