Enyimba Target Victory against B’Faso’s Etoile Tonight in Uyo

CAF CONFED CUP

Enyimba FC Head Coach, Yemi Olarenwaju, has set his sights on securing a crucial victory in Sunday’s second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup tie against Étoile Filante de Ouagadougou.

His confidence is built on the team’s first leg goalless draw played last Friday against Etoile Filante in the first leg of the CAF Confederation Cup second round tie in Bamako.

Last week, after securing the first round draw in Bamako, Olanrewaju warned his wards not to celebrate yet until after this Sunday game.

“The job is far from over, and we can’t afford to celebrate yet. The return leg in Uyo (today) will be crucial,” Olarenwaju had warned Enyimba.

He praised his team’s tactical edge and discipline, which nullified the hosts’ attacking threats. “We had a clear game plan, and the players executed it perfectly. Our tactical discipline prevented Étoile Filante de Ouagadougou from creating any meaningful scoring opportunities.”

The Enyimba FC boss acknowledged the tough opposition but remains confident in his team’s ability to secure a win at home.

“Étoile Filante de Ouagadougou is a formidable opponent, but we have the quality and determination to get the job done in Uyo tonight in Uyo.

As we look forward to the return leg, we urge all Enyimba FC fans to come out in their numbers and support the team at the Uyo Stadium. Let’s make our home advantage count and cheer the People’s Elephant to victory!