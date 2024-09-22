DARK TINTED HIDEAWAY

It’s extremely important we take interest in the capability and antecedents of who represents us, argues WOLE OSINUPEBI

Very many cars in Lagos have dark tinted windows and rear windscreens. The material used is so dark you can’t see who is in the car. When inside, visibility is significantly reduced even in the daytime, and at night it’s close to zero. The objective is to make it impossible for traffic robbers to see inside the car. Perhaps if they can’t see who’s inside they won’t attack. Unfortunately, law enforcement officers can’t see through as well, so armed criminals or kidnappers have free course because they darken their cars as well. Criminals in tinted vehicles therefore have an advantage over security and law enforcement officers on patrol or guard duties because they can’t be observed while they can evaluate the disposition of the officers carrying out their legitimate duties. Apart from this, abducted persons can be forcibly transported over long distances when kidnappers are confidently under cover in their dark tinted cars.

In Nigeria, hiding has become our response to danger. From living in homes with low walls or no walls in time past, we have moved to high walls topped with razor wire. No municipal provision of water? We drill personal boreholes and install water treatment plants. Poor quality public schools? We create private schools. Universities on strike? We spend billions of naira and found secondary school type universities. Rather than insist on statutory and budgeted infrastructure we backtrack and create parallel ones. And while it may work for the affluent whose versions of these facilities and institutions are well funded, those on the poorer section of the economy spectrum are further impoverished on one hand and have to live with low quality services on the other.

The whole point of democracy is to give people a voice in the operation of their communities and lives. If bad boys torment us on the roads, rather than hide behind opaque film we should take action and petition our representatives and law enforcement agencies, as individuals and groups. To start with, it’s extremely important we take an interest in the capability and antecedents of who represents us. For democratic choices to be effective they cannot be ethnicity based. Choices must be pragmatic, not sentimental. Our legislators have a jolly good time in Nigeria. They’re not under any pressure except with their parties during election primaries. Once elections are over, they’re free. The electorate do not feature in their thoughts at all. Why? We do not engage them. Some never go back to their constituencies. They hang out in Abuja. A well-known former Senator does tik toks of his cars and apartments. At times he sings. He is not known for any policy or ideological position. Thankfully his constituents refused to re-elect him.

Our representatives are not concerned about us, even though they’re very well paid. They even get money to do projects in their constituencies. Some execute these projects, some don’t. And who is there to call them to order? Concerned observers write long critical essays in social media. There are many opinions on every topical issue. Some comments are based on fiction and anecdotal accounts. Some are factual and written by competent and experienced people. Many are vitriolic and angry declaring an imminent doom. These commentaries are published in the wrong places and addressed to the wrong people. They should rather be sent to the relevant agencies, legislators and governors. We even have judicial councils. Concerns about the judiciary should go to them. There’s a Consumers Council that needs to be told when a commercial product or service does not deliver on its advertised claims. There are regulatory bodies for various service providers and even professions. So long as you can read and write and search Google, send your concerns to them. It’s useful to address petitions to multiple relevant agencies. For example, if your employer will not remit your pension contributions then Pencom should hear about it, but also EFCC and your representatives in the State and National Assemblies. Use a courier service that provides proof of delivery.

Lagos State handles noisy neighbours diligently. But you will need to let them know when your neighbours become a nuisance. Sexual harassment and gender related violence is well covered too. Rather than emigrate let’s give the troublers of our nation and our souls some major discomfort. And we’re more than them. Why should a minority drive the majority away? LASTMA, the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency recently setup a traffic desk which can be called when there are traffic jams. Let’s call them. Class action is another method for being heard. People should come together and take legal action against large corporate entities and government agencies when short changed.

Those who can afford it get bullet proof cars. Those who can’t get dark tinted glass with little circles around the mirror area. You can’t see them and they can’t see you. Hopefully they’ll be safe? But really, there’s no benefit in hiding behind darkness hoping our adversaries will not see us. They only get stronger when they sense fear. From now on let’s push them back. Our very expensive democracy has provided the tools for us.

How did we get to the point where the only expressions of dissent are social media barrages which usually contain a high percentage of fiction, and then street protests that end up with the destruction of traffic lights and buses? Social media can be positively effective when the stories presented are well researched and actionable. Not only should they be published across media but they should be sent to agencies established by law to handle the related infractions. Street protests have their uses, but should be deployed after other methods have not yielded results. We must however acknowledge the fact that dubious street protests are sometimes organised in our country where people are given money to stand and hold posters at some public location. Nevertheless, street protests and demonstrations are part of the political expressions in a democracy but must be embarked upon after statutory agencies have been petitioned.

Interestingly, people petition the police and other agencies in order to inflict pain on their adversaries. Even sue.

The efficacy of this form of resistance is known but it’s often used maliciously or frivolously. Land grabbers have been known to petition fraudulently against the genuine owners of land and even enlist the support of government security forces to enforce their illegal action. The difference however is that the objective of stealing land is financial gain for individuals. While progressive political action improves our quality of life and guarantees our future. Perhaps, we are not interested in quality or the future? So, we hide away behind dark tinted glass.

Osinupebi writes from Lagos