China, Nigeria Collaborate on Cultural Initiatives to Promote Peace

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria and China have emphasised that cultural initiatives would remain one of the most potent tools for promoting peace.

The correlation between cultural initiatives and peace was made during the fifth National Entertainment and Peace Summit, themed: ‘Cultivating A Culture of Peace,’ organised by the Drum Majors for Peace in partnership with the China Cultural Centre in Nigeria to commemorate World Peace Day 2024 in Abuja.

The cultural counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Yang Jianxing, said there was a close relationship between entertainment and peace.



According to him, entertainment alleviates negative emotions and provides relaxation, promoting a sense of unity among different people despite their diverse backgrounds.

He further explained that despite being from different countries, people are fundamentally the same and share common human emotions and experiences which can create conflict or foster peace.



He said: “We believe that entertainment can help alleviate negative emotions by providing relaxation and a means to forget temporary sadness.

“Therefore, China places great importance on people-to-people communication and friendship through cultural exchange for global peace,” Yang said.

Yang also stressed the significance of the entertainment industry in fostering mutual communication and understanding between Nigeria and China, suggesting that cultural exchange through entertainment can be a powerful tool for future collaboration and hard work.



“The collaboration between China and Nigeria aims to cultivate a culture of peace and promote cultural diplomacy, further contributing to global efforts for a more peaceful world,” he added.

He also expressed his commitment to working hard to promote cultural exchange and improve communication between the two countries.

On his part, the Executive Director of Drum Majors for Peace, Ambassador Nsikan Paul reiterated his commitment to promoting peace, inclusivity, and social cohesion through the powerful channels of entertainment, dialogue, youth development, and creative empowerment.

He also noted that peace is more than just the absence of conflict; it is a condition of harmony that must be cultivated by intentional acts and efforts.

“Today, as we come together under the banner of peace, we are reminded of the immense power of creativity in shaping a better world.

“Through positive entertainment and meaningful dialogue, we aim to build sustainable cities and communities that are inclusive, fair, and resilient; aligning our efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goals 1, 2, 11, 16 and Goal 17.

“We are dedicated to providing young people with platforms to discover, develop, and maximise their potential, empowering them to become responsible and patriotic citizens.

“We are especially proud of our joint effort to promote peace via the arts, as evidenced by our win as the Grand Prize winners of the Energy China Dance Competition, sponsored by the Chinese Cultural Center and Energy China Nigeria,” he added.