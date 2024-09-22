Chief of Defence Staff Independence Day B’ball to Begin Oct. 2

The stage is set for an electrifying basketball showdown as 16 top teams gear up for the Chief of Défence Staff Independence Day Basketball Championship, scheduled to hold from October 2 through October 6 at the Mo Arena in Abuja’s Zone 5.

The championship will feature 16 teams and the competing teams are Kada Stars, Kano Pillars, Gombe Bulls, Niger Potters, Kwara Falcons, Dodan Warriors, Civil Defence, FCT Hard Rockers, Novena-Gilali, Heartlanders and City Chief.

The rest are Marktown Flyers Gilali, Rivers Hoopers, Armed Forces, Bauchi Nets and Customs.

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Chris Musa has given his assurance that participating teams and fans will witness a top-notch championship.

The organiser also promises the championship is a testament to their commitment to delivering an exceptional sporting experience.

The championship will showcase the best of Nigerian basketball talent, with teams competing fiercely for the coveted title. Basketball enthusiasts can look forward to an action-packed five days of thrilling matches and sportsmanship.