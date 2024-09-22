  • Sunday, 22nd September, 2024

Buhari Congratulates Okpebholo

Nigeria | 43 mins ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the All Progressives Congress and the party’s governor-elect in Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, following “this prized, historic electoral victory”.
He expressed hope that both leaders of the incoming administration and the party that lost would work together to strengthen democracy and maintain the trajectory of the state’s development.
In a congratulatory message issued on Sunday evening, the ex-President stated, inter alia: “Congratulations to the APC and the election winner, Senator Monday Okpebholo on the historic electoral victory and my warmest wishes for a new lease of life for Edo State and its people.
“I very much hope the winners and the losers would work together to strengthen democracy and maintain the trajectory of development in the state.
“I commend law enforcement agencies for the efforts that they put in ensuring a peaceful election and the multitude of election officials who strive to improve their act with each election.
“I pray that the Nigeria, the continent’s most populous country, will continue to achieve remarkable progress under democracy.”

