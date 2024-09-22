Breaking: APC’s Okpebholo Wins Edo Election
The candidate of the All Progressives Congress candidate in Saturday’s Governorship Election in Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has been declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes to defeat his closest rival, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Asue Ighodalowho, who scored 247,274
A breakdown of the results showed that Okpebholo won in Esan West, Owan West, Egor, Akoko-Edo, Esan Central, Orhionmwon, Owan East, Etsako Central, Etsako West, Etsako East amd Oredo.
Ighodalo won in Igueben, Uhunmwonde, Esan South East, Esan North East, Ovia North East, Ovia South West and Ikpoba Okha.
The candidate of the Labour Party candidate, Olumide Akpata, who polled 22,763 votes, did not win any of the 18 local government areas of the state.
The state returning officer, Professor Faruq Adamu Kuta, Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Niger State, declared Okpebholo winner of the election Sunday evening.
See the breakdown of the results by Local Government Areas:
ESAN WEST
APC 12,952
PDP 11,004
LP 342
OWAN WEST
APC 12,277
PDP 11,284
LP 201
IGUEBEN
APC 5,907
PDP 8,470
LP 494
UHUNMWONDE
APC 8,776
PDP 8,470
LP 9,339
OVIA NORTH EAST
APC 13,225
PDP 15,311
LP 1,675
EGOR
APC 16,760
PDP 14,658
LP 1,966
AKOKO-EDO
APC 34,847
PDP 15,865
LP 2,239
ESAN CENTRAL
APC 10,990
PDP 8,618
LP 418
ESAN NORTH EAST
APC 10,648
PDP 12,522
LP 194
OVIA SOUTH WEST
APC 10,150
PDP 10,260
LP 849
ORHIONMWON
APC 8,776
PDP 9,339
LP 769
OWAN EAST
APC 19,380
PDP 14,189
LP 446
ETSAKO CENTRAL
APC 11,906
PDP 8,455
LP 381
ETSAKO WEST
APC 32,107
PDP 17,483
LP 2,116
ETSAKO EAST
APC 20,167
PDP 9,683
LP 604
ESAN SOUTH EAST
APC 8,398
LP 98
PDP 14,199
OREDO
APC 30,780
PDP 24,938
LP 5,389
IKPOBA OKHA
APC 16,338
PDP 26,382
LP 16,338