Breaking: APC’s Okpebholo Wins Edo Election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress candidate in Saturday’s Governorship Election in Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has been declared winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Okpebholo polled 291,667 votes to defeat his closest rival, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Asue Ighodalowho, who scored 247,274

A breakdown of the results showed that Okpebholo won in Esan West, Owan West, Egor, Akoko-Edo, Esan Central, Orhionmwon, Owan East, Etsako Central, Etsako West, Etsako East amd Oredo.

Ighodalo won in Igueben, Uhunmwonde, Esan South East, Esan North East, Ovia North East, Ovia South West and Ikpoba Okha.

The candidate of the Labour Party candidate, Olumide Akpata, who polled 22,763 votes, did not win any of the 18 local government areas of the state.

The state returning officer, Professor Faruq Adamu Kuta, Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, Niger State, declared Okpebholo winner of the election Sunday evening.

See the breakdown of the results by Local Government Areas:

ESAN WEST

APC 12,952

PDP 11,004

LP 342

OWAN WEST

APC 12,277

PDP 11,284

LP 201

IGUEBEN

APC 5,907

PDP 8,470

LP 494

UHUNMWONDE

APC 8,776

PDP 8,470

LP 9,339

OVIA NORTH EAST

APC 13,225

PDP 15,311

LP 1,675

EGOR

APC 16,760

PDP 14,658

LP 1,966

AKOKO-EDO

APC 34,847

PDP 15,865

LP 2,239

ESAN CENTRAL

APC 10,990

PDP 8,618

LP 418

ESAN NORTH EAST

APC 10,648

PDP 12,522

LP 194

OVIA SOUTH WEST

APC 10,150

PDP 10,260

LP 849

ORHIONMWON

APC 8,776

PDP 9,339

LP 769

OWAN EAST

APC 19,380

PDP 14,189

LP 446

ETSAKO CENTRAL

APC 11,906

PDP 8,455

LP 381

ETSAKO WEST

APC 32,107

PDP 17,483

LP 2,116

ETSAKO EAST

APC 20,167

PDP 9,683

LP 604

ESAN SOUTH EAST

APC 8,398

LP 98

PDP 14,199

OREDO

APC 30,780

PDP 24,938

LP 5,389

IKPOBA OKHA

APC 16,338

PDP 26,382

LP 16,338