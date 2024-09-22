Abdulrazaq Congratulates Kwara’s New Council Chairmen, Councillors

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated all the newly elected 16 local government chairpersons and 193 councillors on their deserving victories at Saturday’s election.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the governor also congratulated all the leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the successful outing at the polls, which he links to the strides of the government, the support of every party member and stakeholders, and sustained relationships that the party has built with the people of the state.

Abdulrazaq commended the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission and the security agencies for the peaceful and hugely successful exercise.

The governor said he is confident that insights and experiences from the exercise will help to improve future elections in the state and across the country, especially that leadership of other states’ electoral commissions observed the exercise across the state.

Abdulrazaq again commended Kwarans for their large turnouts for the election, their support for the APC, and their decent conducts while it lasted.

He thanked all the political parties for their impressive participation and sportsmanship.

Rafiu Ajakaye

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

September 22, 2024