A Vote for Reinstatement of Monthly Environmental Sanitation

Kehinde Akintola

Having grown up in Lagos, Nigeria, I remember that every last Saturday of the month was dedicated to environmental sanitation. It was mandatory, and the government strictly enforced it. From 7-10 am, there was no movement allowed. Anyone caught on the road during that time was arrested and heavily fined. Parties, functions, and weddings were planned around this schedule. On those days, you would see people in most homes cutting grasses, clearing gutters, and tidying up their surroundings. Afterward, LAWMA (the Lagos Waste Management Authority) would come to clear away the refuse. Those were the days until the then Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, canceled the sanitation exercise.

Back then, we experienced floods, but they weren’t as severe as they are now. Today, our gutters and canals are filled with dirt and plastic waste that clogs drainage systems, leading to flooding, mosquito infestations, and unsanitary conditions. Overgrown grasses are now a common sight, even in the upscale areas of Lagos. A daily walk from Lekki through the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge to Falomo reveals dirt and overgrown grasses everywhere.

Here are the advantages of why this sanitation exercise must be brought back:

Public Health: Regular sanitation helps control the spread of diseases by reducing the presence of harmful bacteria, viruses, and pests in public spaces. Consistent sanitation efforts can prevent outbreaks of illnesses that thrive in unsanitary conditions. Waste Management: Monthly sanitation ensures that waste is properly disposed of, preventing accumulation that can lead to pollution, blockages in drainage systems, and unpleasant odors. This is particularly crucial in urban areas where waste generation is high. Environmental Protection: Regular sanitation helps protect natural resources, such as water bodies, from contamination. It also reduces the environmental impact of waste and pollutants, contributing to a cleaner, healthier environment. Community Well-being: A clean environment contributes to the overall well-being and quality of life of the community. It promotes a sense of pride and responsibility among residents, encouraging them to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings. Pest Control: Regular sanitation reduces the breeding grounds for pests like rodents and insects, which can spread diseases and cause damage to property. Controlling pests through sanitation is a proactive measure to ensure a healthier living environment. Aesthetic Value: A clean and well-maintained environment is visually appealing, which can boost community morale and attract visitors, businesses, and investment to the area. This can have a positive economic impact as well. Regulatory Compliance: Many areas have regulations that require regular sanitation to maintain public health and safety standards. Bringing back monthly sanitation ensures compliance with these regulations and avoids penalties. Preventing Infrastructure Damage: Regular sanitation can prevent damage to public infrastructure like drainage systems, roads, and buildings. Accumulated waste and poor sanitation can lead to clogs, corrosion, and other issues that can be costly to repair. Educational Value: Monthly sanitation initiatives can serve as a reminder and educational tool for communities about the importance of cleanliness and environmental stewardship. It fosters a culture of responsibility and care for the environment. Long-term Sustainability: Regular sanitation is part of sustainable urban planning and management. It ensures that cities and communities can continue to grow and develop without compromising public health or environmental quality.

Reintroducing monthly environmental sanitation can create a healthier, safer, and more sustainable living environment, benefiting both individuals and the broader community.

*Kehinde Akintola is the Chief facility officer EBS