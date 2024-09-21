Notorious Gunrunner Arrested With 20 Fabricated AK-47 Rifles in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

Kaduna State Police Command has arrested a suspected gunrunner with 20 locally fabricated AK-47 rifles.

In a statement yesterday in Kaduna, Mansir Hassan, spokesperson of the command, identified the suspect as Bitrus Gyang, from Barkin Ladi in Plateau State.

He said Gyang was arrested on Thursday at about 4p.m. in Buruku, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Hassan said upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a gunrunner and had transported fabricated rifles on at least three previous occasions.

“On September 19, 2024, at about 1600 hours, officers from Buruku Division, while conducting a routine patrol at Buruku Bridge, intercepted a black Golf III saloon vehicle, the statement reads.

“Upon a thorough search of the vehicle, the officers discovered twenty (20) locally fabricated AK-47 rifles and an empty Type 06 magazine hidden in the vehicle’s boot.

“The suspect is currently cooperating with the police, and efforts are underway to track down his other accomplices.”

The statement said Audu Ali Dabagi, the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, commended the officers for their efforts and dedication to duty, assuring the public that kidnappers and bandits will not have breathing space in the state.