New Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V Packs Uncompromised Capabilities

Over more than half a century, the Toyota Hilux has established a worldwide reputation for exceptional strength and durability, faithfully serving its customers in the world’s most challenging environments. During that time, it has also constantly evolved to become a genuine dual-use vehicle: it has retained all the toughness and reliability required for serious work duties while offering the comfort, refinement, on-road poise and safety for day-to-day and leisure driving.

Now this evolution, according to the automaker, enters a new phase with the introduction of the model’s first electrified powertrain, the Toyota Hilux Hybrid 48V.

The 48V mild hybrid system strengthens the Hilux’s proposition as an ideal partner for business/commercial users, delivering multiple benefits. Performance is smoother and more refined, with less noise and vibration, whether driving on standard roads or tackling tougher terrain. Critically, this is achieved without compromising the pick-up’s off-road prowess – notably there is no impact on its deep water (700 mm) wading or its load-carrying capabilities.

The Hilux Hybrid 48V is launched in Double Cab format, with powerful styling that includes a three-dimensional grille and front bumper that emphasises its rugged strength.

New 48V hybrid technology

The 48V hybrid system uses Hilux’s well-proven 2.8-litre turbodiesel engine, equipped with a new electric motor-generator, a 48V lithium-ion battery and a DC-DC converter. The parts are designed for simple integration, avoiding the need for complex adjustments to the powertrain layout.

These new system components are built to withstand the kind of harsh operating conditions the Hilux is likely to encounter. For instance, the new electric motor-generator is positioned high enough to maintain the vehicle’s 700 mm wading capability.

The engine drives the electric motor-generator (a permanent magnet synchronous unit), which in turn charges the hybrid battery. When charged, the hybrid battery can supply up to an additional 12 kW of power and 65 Nm of torque to the powertrain under acceleration.

A two-arm tensioner provides the belt tension required by the electric motor-generator. This has been designed for use in diesel commercial vehicles and to withstand the demands of rough-road driving. It also helps secure improved acceleration response and a noise and vibration performance that is on par with gasoline-engine passenger vehicles. Strengthening and anti-slip measures include a high-strength fabric layer on the ribbed side of the belt. This reduces noise and helps maintain consistent performance in challenging conditions, for example when driving through deep water.

The 48V lithium-ion hybrid battery has 13 cells and a 4.3Ah capacity. Weighing just 7.6 kg, it is also sufficiently compact to be housed beneath the vehicle’s rear seats, with minimal impact on cabin space. Both the hybrid battery and the low-profile DC-DC converter are protected against water ingress.

The engine, a DOHC 16-valve unit, generates a maximum 204 DIN hp (150 kW) at 3,400 rpm and a muscular 500 Nm of torque between 1,600 and 2,800 rpm. It features common rail fuel injection, a variable nozzle turbocharger and a water-cooled intercooler. Exhaust emission control features include a particulate filter, Selective Catalytic Reduction and additional urea injection. In common with other Hilux models, the Hybrid 48V is compatible with HVO100 diesel, a non-fossil fuel made from 100% renewable sources.

Regenerative braking and smooth, quiet stop-and-start system

The Hilux Hybrid 48V system’s electric motor-generator delivers benefits in both on and off-road driveability. It provides a regenerative braking function, recovering energy produced when the driver comes off the throttle. Combined with engine braking, this saves fuel and makes driving easier. On the road, acceleration when starting off and deceleration are smoother and more natural-feeling, contributing to a more composed and comfortable ride. When covering rougher, off-road surfaces, the motor generator enhances the Hilux’s ability to overcome obstacles. This is further helped by a 20% reduction in the engine’s idling speed, from 720 rpm to 600 rpm.

The power assistance provided by the electric motor-generator also reduces the engine load in low-efficiency running, contributing to improved fuel consumption and emissions performance.

The motor-generator’s operating status is indicated in the driver’s multi-information display with a read-out showing CHG (energy regeneration), ECO (providing assist) and PWR (providing assist).

The stop-start system delivers a more comfortable drive in traffic, thanks to quicker throttle response from standstill and quieter engine restart. The electric motor-generator operates in place of a conventional starter motor and is always connected. Thus, it provides faster, smooth response with minimal shock.