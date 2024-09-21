Monalisa Chinda: I’ve Lived a Life of Purpose, Telling Stories that Resonate with People

Age, to renowned Nollywood actress, producer and talk show host, Monalisa Chinda, is just a number. “I don’t look or feel 50,” she said, jokingly. “I’m still as childish as ever.” But that’s not all her takes as she celebrates her birthday, reflecting on her career along the years. The beautiful mother of one, in a chat with Ferdinand Ekechukwu, shares how she feels about her new age. She also hints at exploring new ventures, taking on complex characters, exploring other aspects of the creative industry, and advises emerging talents looking up to her

Monalisa at 50, how do you feel?

At 50, as an actress, and a performer, I’ve come to realise that my worth goes far beyond my physical appearance or box office draw. I’ve lived a life of purpose, telling stories that resonate with people across my country, Africa and beyond. I’ve been through ups and downs, and through it all, I’ve grown more confident in my craft and myself. I have come to know life and to realise it won’t always be a party day. So, I take the sweet and sour sides of life with an equal mind and with unshaken faith in my destiny. No question, I’m proud of the woman I’ve become – I’m stronger, wiser, and with my incredible daughter always beside me, our journey has made me even more compassionate. I’ve learned to prioritise my well-being, set boundaries, and cherish meaningful relationships. With good relationships, I can fly. Yes! At 50, I feel a robust confidence. I feel like I’ve earned the right to be unapologetically myself and be intentional about doing the things that would edify my spirit body and soul.

What’s next for you in your creative ventures?

As I look ahead, I’m excited to explore new creative avenues, take on complex characters as an actor, explore other aspects of the creative industry, and theatre productions; and pray I can inspire a few of the emerging generation of actors. And to devote time now to pointing the way to go for my daughter, to use my Foundation (Arise Monalisa Foundation) to devote a good part of my time to the cause of compassion and importantly to enjoy myself. Yes, very important.

What has been your motivation?

Discipline is my watchword! I am not driven by motivation but by discipline! Given the climes we are in presently, believe me, discipline is what you need to survive and achieve every desired goal you set for yourself! The power of a secured mind, focusing on what will edify your life and your future Self-actualisation, and consolidating is the level that I am in right now.

As an actor, between talent and training, which do you believe is most needed to succeed in the movie industry?

Both talent and training are needed. One can’t do without the other. Once you have the talent you will be required to enhance it! That is a given! You must get the required skills to make that talent happen in every sense. With the training comes huge opportunities, limitless rewards, financial freedom, social security, and wealth.

What advice would you offer younger talents coming into the industry looking up to you?

Younger men and women should look unto God and connect with their source. Secondly, your mind must be secure. I am not a perfect person but I am driven by the desire to make a difference and change the narrative; understanding that every lover of arts, music, and theatre, work diligently with a sound mind.