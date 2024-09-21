Lagos’ll Focus on Taking Leadership Position

in Sports Development, Says LSSC DG

The Director General, Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, has expressed satisfaction with the level of performance of the state athletes in the ongoing National Youths Games, stating that the state will continue to take a leadership position in sports development.

Speaking on the performances of the athletes, at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State, Fatodu reiterated the commitment of the state in sports development, reassuring that the government will continuously provide an enabling environment for the newly discovered athletes to thrive and further expose them to competitions in their various sporting activities.

Fatodu disclosed that the athletes’ impressive performances at the Games have been really exceptional from swimming, deaf athletics, boxing to hockey and that wherever they are competing, they have raised the bar of the state in sporting excellence.

“So, what we can actually do is to continue to move forward, motivate the young people. There’s an aspect of psychology that is very, very important in boosting their confidence and ensuring that they stay on course.

“Those are some of the things that we have observed in terms of energy, in terms of zeal, commitment and capacity. They are truly fit for the purpose.”

The Director General further said the team needed to look at the side of motivation in terms of speaking to them during the course of the game, in terms of positive disposition when the game is going.

“I believe that going forward, we will continue to move in that direction. Lagos has always been a place of sporting excellence. We will continue to take the leadership position, so that other states in Nigeria will emulate what Lagos State is doing.”