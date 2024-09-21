Kano Partners Tony Blair Institute to Unlock $23.5m Investment in Energy Sector

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano State government is partnering Tony Blair Institute for Global Change to attract $23.5 million worth investment and wealth creation in energy sector.

The investment opportunity being conceptualised under Governor Initiative to Energise the Economy of Kano State (GEEKS) programme focuses on reforming energy supply to energise industrialisation and core sectors of the economy in the state.

Receiving the conceptual framework of GEEKS programme during the 18th Executive Council (ExCo) at the Government House, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf applauded the team for a well articulated blueprint to drive the initiative.



In a statement by spokesman of the Governor, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, Yusuf said the team composed of representatives of the state government and Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (TBI), earlier took the council on the graphic presentation on the road map engendered to stimulate economic growth.

Country Director, TBI, Joy Dariye, explained the energy sector reform road map is driven through key objectives, including strategic planning for state electricity market development and universal access focused on intensifying use of electricity for commercial and industrial activities.



Victor Adamu, TBI Team Lead Energy & Climate, Nigeria, emphasised the reform also encompasses mapping the state in electricity demand lots based on demography and creating electrification pathways to drive universal access to electricity in a sustainable manner. Furthermore, he mentioned that Kano State will de-risk electrification projects by leading project preparation such that projects are ready for private investment and development.



Besides, the TBI Energy & Climate Lead in Nigeria disclosed that the GEEKS initiative will enable the state to transition its transportation sector from conventional fuels dependent to electric powered vehicles, starting with the conversion of existing 2-3 wheelers to e-vehicles. This is expected to be achieved through the set up of local assembly and manufacturing activities in the state. The 3-wheeler market currently grosses over N1 trillion annually, excluding capital cost. Subsequent phases will integrate e-taxis and buses for mass transit.

He added that the programme will also drive productive use of renewable energy in agriculture and health sectors. This is through the deployment of solar-PV systems with energy storage for hospitals starting with all primary health care centres and subsidised solar irrigation pumps, milling machines and cold storage systems for small holder farmers across the State.

Joy Dariye, the TBI Nigeria Country Director, highlighted the economic benefits and employment opportunities engendered in the GREEKS programme.

According to her, the GEEKS programme is targeted to attract millions of dollars investment in the energy sector to energised industrial growth and create over one million jobs within three years.

“The project will also support the restoration of year-round agricultural production practices, increasing production by 35 per cent. With energised Primary Health Care centres, it is expected that mortality rates will drop significantly,” Dariye added.