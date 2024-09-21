Tinubu: We’re Building Robust Financial System, Business-friendly Economy for Foreign Direct Investment
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, CHINYERE IFEANYI
Tony Eluemunor pays tribute to Pastor Chi of the Pool of Redemption Assembly
The development-forsaken section of Area B, Last
Road Extension, Nyanya town, on the outskirt of Abuja in the Federal Capital Territory,
comes alive Tuesday and Saturday mornings. An influx of people rolls into
that luckless section between the high stretch of hills and a small
but a jagged outcrop of stones, a mile or two wide, for prayers at the Pool of Redemption Assembly, (PORA). On other days, an eerie silence engulfs the entire zone. When it rains, a torrent
cascades from those hills and rocks deluging the valley and erosion would wreak havoc on the dusty foot paths and byways which
pass for roads. The little stream which runs through easily overruns its banks, adding to the woes. Thus, while the other parts of
Nyanya are bustling with human activities, the hillside is bare except for the relic of a disused water works outfit, complete with a
picturesque reservoir grafted into the hills and a few but scattered houses erected by some obviously hardy hearts.
The hardiest of such hearts belongs to Pastor (Mrs) Chinyere Ifeanyi, (popularly called Pastor Chi) from Afikpo, Ebonyi State; married at Oha Ozara, Ugulangwu, also in Ebonyi State. Her Christian
ministry, the Pool of Redemption Assembly (PORA), sits there. If anything has injected life into that area, PORA did; and a
first time visitor will locate the place by asking any “Okada” rider for the “Blue Roof” church. It should not have been otherwise; PORA
injected life into the place, championed the construction and reconstruction of a concrete bridge over the small stream there, and
when that road was blocked recently, Pastor Chi spurred PORA members into
action; to reclaim a disused and denuded foot path. Within a week, vehicular traffic could dare that bone shaker, and as the days went
by, it became better under PORA’s diligent care. PORA members keep the place
alive!.
PORA is a place of inter-denominational prayer. Its prescription is
simple; come with a Bible and dress decently;
no trousers for women who must cover their hair, and no shorts for men.
Pastor Chi would often ask that different versions of a particular Bible passage be read aloud by various persons for the actual
context to sink in.
Saturday, 21 September 2024, PORA members will be there in full force;
for Pastor Chi’s birthday celebration, and for those who will remember, the 15th year celebration of PORA’s coming to that site. But
hey, the story jumps!
The ministry began fully in April 2010. Pastor Chi who was counselling
people at home said: Firstly, I didn’t believe in having a ministry like this. I just wanted if you come I’ll pray for you. Sometimes I
used to take people to the mountain but as time progressed, people
were coming in greater numbers and I needed to have a place instead of
counselling them in my house. That was when God used a Pastor, oh, he
is late now, who gave me a place to use. Around April 20, 2010, which
was a Tuesday. That’s how we started”. One of the PORA workers told me
they came there in 2009 – 15 years ago.
Question: How did the counselling, the praying at home begin?
Answer: By the grace of God I was brought up in the Assemblies of God
Church. The gift came just naturally from God. Even from early
childhood, I usually saw things and told people what I saw.
It started just like that …and much later, I was ordained…and that
was how the
whole thing started. It was all by the grace of God. Actually before
then, I also worked in a couple of churches, then I decided, having
been instructed by the Holy Spirit, to be on my own. That was how and
when the counselling at home started fully. At first it was a partial
thing as people would come and go. Or I would take them to the church
where I was pastoring at that particular time. The ministry started fully in
my parlour …then in no time the number was becoming too much such that
people were sitting under the sun, and a day came…a man of God had
accommodation problems and had to drop his things in my house, so he
came by and said let me use this as a seed to God, and gave us a piece
of land. I built it because it was just an ordinary piece of land, open and empty.
By the grace of God we started our Saturday programme there, and we
started doing the deliverance which we usually used to go to the
mountain for. That is how the ministry started. It was in that process that we got this piece of land. When they said we should leave
there, the Lord made a way and somebody told us that there was a piece
of land for sale here.
How does she feel when somebody deliberately disobeys a prophecy and
suffers a calamity? She said: “Honestly, I usually feel bad because
I know that if that person had listened, he wouldn’t have had anything
to regret, so…. (her words trailed off and
ended in a pregnant silence. She shook her head, as though she was
remembering some particular instances of such unfortunate
happenings…then slowly, she began to complete the answer; her voice
rising, gaining in decibels little by little) I have this soft heart
such that even if God had used me to warn you not to take a particular
action, and you disobeyed and reaped terrible consequences, I still
feel, oh God, this thing shouldn’t have happened.
Yes, I feel the pain. It hurts. You don’t want people you have come
across to suffer or for bad things to happen to them. I think it is
just a part of me that is somehow, I don’t know”. (Then she chuckled
as though she wanted to brighten up. Then a smile lit up her face
again and she added…) “It is well”.
It was obvious that the last question brought her painful memories. I
didn’t want to extend the torture that question caused her but I later
brought it up with someone who had been with her over the years and
he said that such reckless loss of life hurts her badly…and he
narrated the loss of a Department of State Security (DSS) operative
whom she had advised to shun any trip outside Abuja on a certain day.
Then the man came to her, with some money which he called “seed”,
saying he was sowing the seed to enable him act against the prophecy
because his boss had nominated him for a trip to the Northern part of
the country. Pastor Chi rejected the money, saying that God never told
her about the seed but that God instructed him not to travel during a
particular time. The man took back his money, went on that particular
trip and ran into an ambush and died..
In this modern era, many people doubt the existence of God. So, how
does she tell them that demons exist? She replied: “Demons exist and
Angels exist, too. If
people read the scriptures, they would know that there are demons. And
without an iota of doubt, God exists. He is the creator of all things.
He made the earth. But if you are not born again,
you will have that mentality that God doesn’t exist. And also, He
might delay answering their prayers and they will conclude that there
is no God. There is a God and there are demons”.
I asked if there has been any special event that stands out in her spiritual journey? Any special deliverance or message from
God?
Answer: “I see every day as special and I see every deliverance
as equally special for individuals are different. So, too, are their
needs or problems different and special. But I remember one or two
events that made me feel…. I remember that a deliverance was going on
here. The lady was manifesting but the brother was living in Malaysia
and he was having a mental problem. I was doing the deliverance on the sister and at the same time praying for him.
That young man received his instant healing as the madness left him
immediately. Now, this is the interesting part; I later talked to the
man on the phone, through the sister, he said he was walking aimlessly on
the streets of Malaysia, and saw a fair woman and as he was describing
that woman, it became obvious that he was describing me – height,
complexion, etc. He said the woman asked him to go back to his
apartment which he had abandoned for the streets, and he should go and
wear his clothes. He said that it was only when he got to his
apartment that he knew he was in boxer underwear. That was how the
mental problem left him. So, he now called his sister and narrated the
story about the woman she saw on the streets. The sister told him that
the description fitted Pastor Chi unerringly and narrated the deliverance session she experienced that day from Pastor Chi in
Nigeria. They were left with a shared experience they could not
explain.”
Pastor Chi added: “I don’t know how God did it”.
Author’s comment: Had the brother and sister been Catholics, they
could have heard of “bilocation” in the miracle stories of some saints
such as St. Anthony of Padua, St. (Padre) Pio of Pietrelcina, St.
Anthony-Mary Claret or Sister Mary of Agreda; the act of being in two
places at the same time, or a person’s
appearing in a distant place – without physically traveling there and
while remaining visible in his normal place of abode or work.
Pastor Chi recounts the second wonder: “One day before coming for
prayers, I had a revelation where oil was falling from heaven. Later,
during prayers, I made
a declaration that people should open their hands so that God would
pour oil on them. Suddenly, people were seeing oil on their hands. In
addition to that, I also told them that they should pray hard because
many would receive alert of money deposits on their phones.
Immediately the prayer session ended, many people saw alerts on their
phones. That was a special day. Such
things have not happened again. It is still
dazzles me despite the passage of time. Some of the people who had
that wonderful experience are still here and can confirm it.
There is another incident; about a particular deliverance session. I
was particularly touched because a man had not only been killed but
those that killed him were about to kill the wife also. Moved with
extreme pity, I declared God’s judgment on those that killed the man.
I said, “Sir, wherever you are, I loose you from the grave and I
summon you to fight those behind your death”.
Physically, people were calling from the village that they saw him.
After three people had died in a particular house (I expressly asked
him to go and kill those that killed him), that was it for me because
I couldn’t explain it. So, I called the sister-in-law who was present
at that Saturday prayer session, and asked for the dead man’s name.
Then I called the man by name and said if I’m truly the one who roused
you from your grave, I send you back there. And truly, since that day,
nobody has seen him again. There are very many stranger than fiction
real wonders that God has performed here. We can’t list them all”.
Eluemunor is a Veteran Journalist