Governor Yahaya Moves to Strengthen Gombe State’s Health Sector

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, is currently in the United States of America, where he is meeting with key international agencies and development partners as part of his commitment to ensuring sustainable development in line with his agenda of making the state a model of growth and development across all sectors.



The governor, accompanied by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru, and the Chairman of the Gombe State Drug Management Agency (GODMA) Governing Board, Dr. Ismail Musa, visited the headquarters of World Medical Relief in Detroit, Michigan.



This is contained in a statement issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli,

Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe, which was made available to journalists yesterday.

According to the release, “The delegation inspected the medical equipment that the Gombe State government will import to further strengthen its efforts to elevate medical standards and offer modern solutions to healthcare challenges in the state.”

Speaking during the visit, Governor Yahaya emphasised the importance of international partnerships in achieving sustainable development goals, particularly in healthcare delivery.



He said, “Our mission is to build a resilient healthcare system that caters for all our citizens, and we are leaving no stone unturned in seeking global support to achieve this.”



He explained that his focus on repositioning the healthcare delivery is part of his broader efforts to ensure the state’s health system meets the needs of the growing population of Gombe State, adding that with these upcoming medical supplies, the state is expected to witness a significant improvement in the quality and availability of healthcare services across both urban and rural areas.