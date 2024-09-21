Fubara Swears-in Judges, Cautions against Unfair Judgement

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has cautioned judges in the state against compromise to wrong judgement in a bid to settle their personal needs.

Governor Fubara assured that his administration will sustain its support to the judiciary to ensure that they do not lack anything to enhance their work so that they can resist attempts on them to compromise the expected standard.

The governor who made the assertion yesterday, while swearing-in eight new judges at the Government House in Port Harcourt, said the State is in an era of rebirth after months of political crisis.



The governor declared that Rivers State having gone through the crucible of the crisis, is at a stage of rebirth with the promise of everything considered to have gone wrong being restored if not totally but at 90 per cent.

He said the reasons behind the political crisis that erupted in the state are beginning to unfold for many more people to understand it clearly.



He said: “Things have to get bad before it will get well. You don’t harvest a maize without planting it. When these seeds are planted, they decay and they now, from there, start growing.

“So, I strongly believe that what we are facing, at the stage is for a rebirth of our state and with your support, we are going to get everything right. At least, if not everything, 90 per cent of our issues will be right.”

Fubara recalled how smoothly and cheerfully the journey had started when he assumed office because the political family then was united, but added that half-way there were unexplainable attempts to abort the administration.



The governor who noted that God was kind, said, He (God) has offered another golden opportunity to steady the course of governance, stir up hope in the people and provide trusted leadership that is now widely accepted.

He noted, “We are here today to consummate that process so that there will be more judicial officers that will help to drive the process of our judiciary in the state.



“This opportunity wasn’t given to you by me, that is the truth. It is God that made it. Some of you here have looked for it in several ways. Some of you were even opportune to be Magistrate nominees but you didn’t make it. But you are here today as judges. It is only God that has made it, it is not me.”

The Rivers State governor told the newly sworn-in judges that he will never call any of them up to ask them to do anything that is wrong because he expects them to be bold in standing up for the truth and restore hope in the judiciary.

He added, “Discharge your duty with the fear of God. I am saying it here, I will never call any of you here or even the older ones there to go and do what is wrong. Stand for what is right and that is the only way God will elevate you; that is the truth.

“There is a line in our new National Anthem that says ‘a country where no man is oppressed’. You are supposed to be at that balance. When anybody calls you for something that is not just, you ought to have the boldness to tell the person: ‘this is not right, and I am not going to do it.'”

“My message is simple, do what is right, defend the cause that you stand for, justice and equity.”

Fubara also said, “I also know that you are not going to disappoint the judiciary because if you do that, you are disappointing and failing those very poor voiceless people who believe that the only way they can truly correct the wrong is through the judiciary. So, I appeal to you, stand on the side of right.”

Congratulating the new judges, the governor advised them to work amicably with their seniors with respect so that those coming after them can naturally respect them too.

He further challenged them to ensure they follow due process in the dispensation of justice, saying that due diligence was necessary for the system to function effectively and strengthen good governance.

The eight new High Court judges sworn-in include, Justice Frank Onyiri; Justice Victor Chinedum Ugoji; Justice Godswill Vidal Obomanu; Justice Rita Chituru Oguguo; Justice Alatuwo Elkanah Fubara; Justice Bariyima Sylvester Kokpan; Justice Lesi Wifa-Adedipe; and Justice Ibietela Innocent Madighi Obu.