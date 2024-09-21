  • Saturday, 21st September, 2024

Edo Decides: Traders in Early Morning Transactions at New Benin Market

Nigeria | 18 mins ago

Traders at the new Benin market on Saturday defied the restriction of movement order by the police to engage in a brisk business on the day of the Edo governorship election.
As at 7 a.m., traders have set their makeshift stalls, selling goods along the main thoroughfare despite official warnings to maintain order for the electoral process.
Despite a police presence along the roads to the market, which is aimed at enforcing the movement restrictions, the marketplace in Benin was bustling with activity as residents stopped for last-minute purchases.
Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mrs Grace Omonuwa said she was in the market to earn for her daily feeds.
“Elections may be important, but so is our livelihood,” Omonuwa, a vegetable vendor said.
Similarly, Mrs Ngozi Eze, said she was in the market to pick up some items before going to the poll.
“I need to buy some food before I go vote,” she softly said while navigating the busy market.
The police had, during a news briefing on Friday, said restriction of movement would last between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the election day. (NAN)

