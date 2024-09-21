  • Saturday, 21st September, 2024

Edo Decides: Heavy Security Presence in Benin

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Security personnel were seen mounting roadblocks on roads in Benin as early as 6:00 a.m., ahead of the Edo governorship election, which is set to begin at 8:00 a.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that security personnel in the wee hours of the day began stopping and searching vehicles at the roadblocks, as well asking the occupants questions in order to ensure security, law, and order during the election.

Some commercial bus drivers who wanted to make quick business, however, managed to avoid the roadblocks to evade questioning by security officials.

The popular Ring Road had a notable presence of military personnel, particularly at the Sapele Road, Forestry Junction, and Sapele Road axes, with an armoured tank stationed at the city centre.

There was also a heavy presence of security personnel at Okida Road, Ekewaun Road and at the INEC office at Ikpoba Hill.

NAN also observed roadblocks at the Agbado Market area and the Ring Road section of Akpakpava and Sapele Roads.

There were a few vehicular movements, with a few people, likely voters, seen walking along the roads. (NAN)

