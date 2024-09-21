  • Saturday, 21st September, 2024

Edo Decides: Heavy Downpour Delays Arrival of INEC Officials in Okaegben

Nigeria | 30 mins ago

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) and election materials have yet to arrive at Idrion Vocational Centre, a voting centre at Okaegben, Ewohimi, Esan South East Local Government Area of Edo.

Dr Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Edo governorship election, is expected to vote at Okaegben ward one, polling unit 3, located at a vocational centre in Ewohimi, Edo Central Senatorial District.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited the centre at 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, observed that eligible voters gathered in clusters waiting for the arrival of INEC officials and materials.

NAN also reports security personnel have also arrived waiting for INEC officials amid heavy downpour.

As at the time of filing this report, the rain, which started at 6:30 a.m., has not abated.(NAN)

