Edo Decides: EFCC Deploys Operatives to Deter Vote buying

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says its operatives have been deployed to all Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Edo State to tackle voters’ inducement in the Saturday’s governorship election.

EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, in a statement, quoted Ola Olukoyede, the commission’s chairman as saying that the commission was committed to the attainment of electoral integrity across the country.

Olukoyede said that the anti-graft body would ensure voters insulation from every form of financial inducement while exercising their franchise.

“Our operatives have been deployed to monitor the conduct of the election.

”We are committed to the attainment of electoral integrity by ensuring that voters cast their votes democratically without any form of financial inducement.

“Vote buying is a financial crime and the EFCC won’t allow it anywhere,” he said.

According to him, the Commission has always been involved in monitoring every electoral process across the country in line with its mandate of tackling all forms of economic and financial crimes. (NAN)