Can Arsenal Halt Man City’s Perfect Start?

Arsenal will tomorrow travel to the Etihad, home of Premier League defending champions, Manchester City, in a game that, as seen by many, will go a long way in deciding where this season’s title tilts to. The Citizens and Gunners sit first and second respectively on the log with two points separating them. A win for Pep Guardiola’s side will further extend their lead to five points, while Mikel Arteta will overtake his former teacher with a first win at the Etihad Stadium since taking over the helm of the North London side. Both sides did not have a dream start to their Champions League opener as they could only muster goalless draws against their Italian opponents. However, while Arsenal would be boosted by their win over arch rival, Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, City would want to protect their perfect start to the season. It is expected to be an explosive game, but wherever the table turns, it would however be a good game for the neutrals to enjoy

A battle of the behemoths headlines this weekend’s Premier League action, as last season’s top two – Manchester City and Arsenal, scrap it out in what is already a top-of-the-table showdown.

Both titans return to domestic duty on the back of goalless draws versus Italian opposition in the Champions League, as the Citizens were held by Inter Milan, while the Gunners needed more David Raya heroics to nab a point off of Atalanta BC.

A little over 12 months ago, the irrepressible Rodri broke the Nerazzurri’s resistance to propel Man City to their long-awaited slice of Champions League glory, but the omnipotent fulcrum and the hitherto unstoppable Erling Haaland had no answer to Inter’s defensive might in midweek.

Indeed, Man City’s latest quest for European supremacy kicked off with a goalless affair against their 2023 final opponents, who also benefitted from the Premier League champions’ profligacy – particularly in the air, with Ilkay Gundogan guilty of spurning a brilliant aerial opportunity.

That stalemate with Simone Inzaghi’s men brought a swift end to the hosts’ perfect start to proceedings in 2024-25, but their 100 per cent Premier League record remains intact thanks to their latest Erling Haaland-inspired comeback against Brentford last weekend.

Moving onto an astonishing nine goals for the season with just four games done and dusted – breaking the previous record held by Wayne Rooney, Haaland, who rejected an offer of compassionate leave after the death of a close family friend, replied to Yoane Wissa’s early opener in classic Haaland fashion to keep City two points clear at the summit.

The Citizens’ winning sequence in the top flight now stands at a striking 13 matches – unlucky for some and they could now become the first team in English football history to win each of their first five games of the season in five separate campaigns, but there are no prizes for guessing who they last dropped points against.

Twenty-four hours after Man City were held goalless by an Italian team sporting black and blue, Arsenal shared the exact same fate as their Premier League title nemesis, although Mikel Arteta’s men once again found themselves in debt to Raya and his astounding athleticism.

Guessing correctly to keep out Mateo Retegui’s penalty was one thing, but the ex-Brentford man managed to quickly spring back into action and claw the Italian’s headed rebound off the line, as the Gunners left Bergamo with a respectable Champions League point in the bag.

Both Arteta and Robbie Savage gushed over one of the “best saves” they had ever seen at the Gewiss Stadium, and Arsenal’s point against a team that tore Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen to shreds should not be sniffed at, but Arteta’s Martin Odegaard-less men never really looked like scoring themselves.

The same was true at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, until the latest Nicolas Jover set-piece special ended with Gabriel Magalhaes earning Arsenal the North London derby bragging rights, keeping them second in the standings and above Newcastle United on goal difference.

Displaying a particular fondness for gritty away displays in recent times, Arsenal could now make Premier League history on their travels by becoming the first side not to fall behind in 12 successive road matches in the competition, having not trailed in any of their last 11 away from home.

Arteta’s team produced a quintessentially dogged display to hold Man City goalless at the Etihad in Easter, prior to which a deflected Gabriel Martinelli winner lifted their Citizens curse in a 1-0 Emirates victory, but not since January 2015 under Arsene Wenger have the Gunners left the Etihad as the victors.